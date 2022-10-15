Seahawks vs. Cardinals DFS Lineup: Rolling the Dice on Eno Benjamin, Kenneth Walker III, and Rondale Moore

Read full article on original website
Related
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys Helped the Eagles Prove Their Greatness in 26-17 Loss
The Dallas Cowboys had every opportunity to prove that they could be a good team without their starting quarterback but instead proved that the Philadelphia Eagles were a great team. It’s easy to crown an undefeated team as great, but wins and losses don’t carry over from game to game...
profootballnetwork.com
How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Puts In A Dip For The First Time After Win Against Buccaneers, Pretends Like He’s Not Dying Inside
Most of us guys remember our first dip like it was yesterday. You know, you grow up and see your buddies throw one in, and even though it looks like a chunk of cow manure they’re stuffing in their mouth, you can’t help but to try it out just so your friends don’t think you’re lame… And then you do it, you accidentally swallow the spit because you have no idea what you’re doing, and next thing you know your […] The post Steelers WR Chase Claypool Puts In A Dip For The First Time After Win Against Buccaneers, Pretends Like He’s Not Dying Inside first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Power Rankings Week 8: Ohio State Leads, Tennessee Climbs, and Syracuse Cracks Top 10
The pride. The pageantry. The passion. Week 7 was the epitome of what makes college football so captivating. Davids took down Goliaths, and the top 25 college football power rankings received a reckoning. But one thing remains constant: college football over everything. PFN’s 2022 Top 25 College Football Power Rankings...
profootballnetwork.com
Early College Football Picks and Predictions for Week 8: Pick Old Dominion and Take the Points in Buffalo
Finding early line value pays off in the college football picks and predictions realm. Find the early line value below as the lines are sure to shift ahead of their weekend action. Also, aim to get some easy value in midweek action as we progress through the college football regular season.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?
Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?
Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
profootballnetwork.com
Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
profootballnetwork.com
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
profootballnetwork.com
Week 7 College Football Players of the Week: Jalin Hyatt is the King of Knoxville
College football Week 7 saw another slate of jam-packed action with incredible performances from players throughout the nation. Now, it’s time to crown some standout stars as our college football Week 6 players of the week. Week 7 College Football Players of the Week. Quarterback of the Week: Hendon...
profootballnetwork.com
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?
With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: Brian Robinson, Brandon Aiyuk, Damien Harris (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 6 was a struggle for many, both on the football field and in our virtual box scores. Just four of the 13 games through Sunday night hit the over, leaving many fantasy teams falling short of expectations. With the bye weeks hitting and injuries becoming a major factor, it can be tough to feel confident in the lineups we’re setting on Sundays.
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again
College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
profootballnetwork.com
49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today vs. the 49ers? Fantasy Outlook for Falcons Tight End
The question of is Kyle Pitts playing in Week 6 will be atop the minds of fantasy football managers as they look to set their lineups. After missing last week with a hamstring injury, can we expect to see Pitts back on the field this week, and what should fantasy managers do if he is active?
profootballnetwork.com
Is Dak Prescott Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys QB
The question of is Dak Prescott playing today has been raised with the Dallas Cowboys QB returning to practice during Week 6. His presence on the field has potentially huge ramifications for fantasy football managers, both in terms of Prescott himself and his receiving weapons. Let’s examine the latest updates regarding Prescott and the fantasy impact of the news.
Comments / 0