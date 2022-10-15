Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Bray Wyatt bears his soul in emotional televised return
WWE SmackDown was less about the return of Bray Wyatt and more an introduction to Windham Lawrence Rotunda, the man who portrays Wyatt. The angel and the devil inside of Wyatt's psyche emerged in a terrific closing to the show on Friday night. Wyatt made his first televised WWE appearance...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
411mania.com
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
411mania.com
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
itrwrestling.com
Released Star Returns During AEW Rampage Taping [SPOILER]
The most recent AEW Rampage taping saw the return of a star who was released from the company earlier this year!. The Dark Order got a little smaller earlier this year when both Alan Angels and Stu Grayson departed the company in May as their AEW contracts expired. Angels has spoken in the past about making the decision not to renew on a per-appearance deal, preferring to try his hand at building a name on the independent scene.
wrestlingrumors.net
39 Year Old Former WWE Star Wants Third Stint With Company
He wants back in. There have been a lot of stars to appear in WWE over the decades and some of them have made quite the impact. Whether or not they were major successes in the company, they have done something to get the fans’ attention. Some of those stars leave over the years, but that does not mean their time in WWE is over. One former star is now hoping for a third run with the promotion.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston
– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”. – PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography...
Comments / 0