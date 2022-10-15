ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star

Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar

Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
411mania.com

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
ringsidenews.com

Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
411mania.com

Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
itrwrestling.com

Released Star Returns During AEW Rampage Taping [SPOILER]

The most recent AEW Rampage taping saw the return of a star who was released from the company earlier this year!. The Dark Order got a little smaller earlier this year when both Alan Angels and Stu Grayson departed the company in May as their AEW contracts expired. Angels has spoken in the past about making the decision not to renew on a per-appearance deal, preferring to try his hand at building a name on the independent scene.
wrestlingrumors.net

39 Year Old Former WWE Star Wants Third Stint With Company

He wants back in. There have been a lot of stars to appear in WWE over the decades and some of them have made quite the impact. Whether or not they were major successes in the company, they have done something to get the fans’ attention. Some of those stars leave over the years, but that does not mean their time in WWE is over. One former star is now hoping for a third run with the promotion.
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown

AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
411mania.com

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston

– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
