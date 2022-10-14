Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
ourquadcities.com
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
Illinois resident describes encounter with woman accused of dismembering landlord
“She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you. I’m a doctor, I can help you,'” the woman said.
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint
When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
KCJJ
Theft suspect accused of turning on alleged accomplice
A suspect in an Iowa City theft case is accused of turning on his alleged accomplice once the two were caught. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Stephen Carter Sr. of Wayne Avenue and a female accomplice entered Cook’s Jewelry in Eastdale Plaza just after 10:30am on October 5th and asked to see some rings. Security video reportedly shows Carter pocketing one of the rings once the clerk looked away.
oglecountylife.com
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment
I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Cedar Rapids? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested after standoff in Louisa County
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after a standoff with officers in Louisa County Saturday. Jacob Strause, 37, is charged with first-degree harassment. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4 p.m. Saturday that a man was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm two people, according to a media release. Threats included that the man, later identified as Strause, would come to the home of the caller and harm them and another resident.
UPDATE: names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 4:03 p.m. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Pearson J. Franklin, age 20 of New London, IA and Andrew Whitcomb, age 35 of Burnside, IL were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone […]
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man killed in Rock Island shooting
A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after police say they found him walking around downtown with stolen picture frame
Iowa City Police have arrested an Illinois man they say they observed carrying a stolen picture frame around downtown early Sunday morning. According to arrest records, just before 2am officers witnessed 20-year-old Michael Pastore Jr. of Palatine, Illinois on foot near the intersection of Burlington and Linn Streets while carrying a large picture frame. The frame was reported stolen from a University of Iowa fraternity.
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
Comments / 0