Top Saints vs. Bengals DFS Lineup: Will Ja’Marr Chase Rebound? Should We Fade the Overvalued Taysom Hill?

Joe Burrow dripping with swag in Ja’Marr Chase’s LSU title game jersey for Superdome return
The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge game against the New Orleans Saints coming up in Week 6. While the game means a lot for the team as a whole, it also means a lot for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals star quarterback/wide receiver duo’s last appearance in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome was back in 2020 when LSU beat Clemson in the National Championship Game.
Bengals Vs. Saints? Who Dat Nation conflicted because of Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase
The excitement is growing for two former LSU great---Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to return home to take on the Saints.
Saints coach announces team’s starting quarterback for Week 6
Get out your red rifles, because it’s Andy Dalton time in Week 6. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced on Friday that Dalton will start for the team at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. This will mark Dalton’s third start in a row since Jameis Winston is still recovering from five fractures in his back.
theScore
Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase come out on top in return to Superdome as Saints fall to Bengals 30-26
The last time Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase played a game at the Superdome, they claimed a national championship for LSU. On Sunday, the stakes weren't quite as high but Burrow and Chase were just as stellar, this time at the expense of the Saints, as they fell 30-26 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
