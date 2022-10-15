ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Top Saints vs. Bengals DFS Lineup: Will Ja’Marr Chase Rebound? Should We Fade the Overvalued Taysom Hill?

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow dripping with swag in Ja’Marr Chase’s LSU title game jersey for Superdome return

The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge game against the New Orleans Saints coming up in Week 6. While the game means a lot for the team as a whole, it also means a lot for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals star quarterback/wide receiver duo’s last appearance in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome was back in 2020 when LSU beat Clemson in the National Championship Game.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations

If you’re playing a New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Dak Prescott Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys QB

The question of is Dak Prescott playing today has been raised with the Dallas Cowboys QB returning to practice during Week 6. His presence on the field has potentially huge ramifications for fantasy football managers, both in terms of Prescott himself and his receiving weapons. Let’s examine the latest updates regarding Prescott and the fantasy impact of the news.
DALLAS, TX

