ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?

Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Giants committed brutal mistake before allowing long TD

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, and he got a massive assist from the New York Giants on the play. Drake gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run. He exploded through a massive hole and was not touched.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Seahawks list Gabe Jackson, Al Woods as doubtful

The Seahawks list right guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) and nose tackle Al Woods (knee) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both players left Sunday’s loss to the Saints with their injuries. Phil Haynes is expected to start if Jackson can’t go, and Bryan Mone would appear...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

New York Giants 3 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Ravens

The New York Giants Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was a watershed game for the franchise. The 24-20 comeback win took the team to 5-1 and put them in the driver’s seat of the NFC Wild Card race. There are plenty of Giants takeaways from this game, as the team, Saquon Barkley, and head coach Brian Daboll all impressed in MetLife Stadium during this Giants-Ravens tilt. So, after the big win, let’s take a look at the three biggest Giants Week 6 takeaways.
BALTIMORE, MD
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo code: $1,250 NFL Week 6 first bet on Caesars

The bulk of the NFL Week 6 action kicks of today and new customers who use Caesars Illinois promo code PFNFULL will get access to a first bet of up to $1,250. The first bet you make also gives you two additional incentives to gain. With more than one way to benefit from this offer, you first bet gives you upside in multiple ways.
ILLINOIS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings Kansas promo code: bet $5, win $200 for Bills-Chiefs

Start with our DraftKings Kansas promo code offer to make your bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs game. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for an account, so a promo code will not need to be entered. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO,...
KANSAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More

It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s examine the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Wharton’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Start James Robinson, Sit Michael Pittman Jr.

Week 6 of the fantasy football season brings bye weeks, giving a new element of strategy for managers to play. Hopefully, your carefully curated roster is in good shape after the devastating slew of injuries that have affected the NFL. You’re in the right place if you’re in a tough situation with your start/sit questions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy