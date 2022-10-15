Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations

The New York Giants Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was a watershed game for the franchise. The 24-20 comeback win took the team to 5-1 and put them in the driver’s seat of the NFC Wild Card race. There are plenty of Giants takeaways from this game, as the team, Saquon Barkley, and head coach Brian Daboll all impressed in MetLife Stadium during this Giants-Ravens tilt. So, after the big win, let’s take a look at the three biggest Giants Week 6 takeaways.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO