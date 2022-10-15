Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations

Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
Saquon Barkley slides to avoid touchdown but salt away Giants' win over Ravens
Fantasy owners everywhere lost six and change points, but Barkley made the smart decision in sliding down on his final run of the game to ice the Giants’ win over Baltimore.
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys' Contract Like Michael Gallup
What's Odell Beckham Jr. in search of contractually? Something akin to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Michael Gallup.
Ravens release final injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Giants
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to the Meadowlands in Week 6 to for a matchup with the competitive New York Giants. Both teams will look to continue their strong starts to the 2022 season and add another victory to their early win total. The Ravens released their final injury report...
Eli Manning wants to be NFL owner but isn’t sure Giants are ‘right fit,’ report says
Is Eli Manning ready to walk away from the New York Giants?. That might be the case based on a report by Front Office Sports which indicates the two-time Super Bowl MVP is intrigued by the idea of becoming an NFL owner. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be...
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?
Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Rankings: Geno Smith over Russell Wilson? You'd better believe it
Geno Smith's play so far this has been one of the more remarkable storylines of the 2022 NFL season, and Fantasy Football players have to seriously consider him as a starting option at this point. Smith ranks as QB8 for the season, so maybe we should have been taking him...
profootballnetwork.com
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
Giants committed brutal mistake before allowing long TD
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, and he got a massive assist from the New York Giants on the play. Drake gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run. He exploded through a massive hole and was not touched.
NBC Sports
Seahawks list Gabe Jackson, Al Woods as doubtful
The Seahawks list right guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) and nose tackle Al Woods (knee) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both players left Sunday’s loss to the Saints with their injuries. Phil Haynes is expected to start if Jackson can’t go, and Bryan Mone would appear...
New York Giants 3 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Ravens
The New York Giants Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was a watershed game for the franchise. The 24-20 comeback win took the team to 5-1 and put them in the driver’s seat of the NFC Wild Card race. There are plenty of Giants takeaways from this game, as the team, Saquon Barkley, and head coach Brian Daboll all impressed in MetLife Stadium during this Giants-Ravens tilt. So, after the big win, let’s take a look at the three biggest Giants Week 6 takeaways.
profootballnetwork.com
Seahawks vs. Cardinals DFS Lineup: Rolling the Dice on Eno Benjamin, Kenneth Walker III, and Rondale Moore
If you’re playing a Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Illinois promo code: $1,250 NFL Week 6 first bet on Caesars
The bulk of the NFL Week 6 action kicks of today and new customers who use Caesars Illinois promo code PFNFULL will get access to a first bet of up to $1,250. The first bet you make also gives you two additional incentives to gain. With more than one way to benefit from this offer, you first bet gives you upside in multiple ways.
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings Kansas promo code: bet $5, win $200 for Bills-Chiefs
Start with our DraftKings Kansas promo code offer to make your bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs game. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for an account, so a promo code will not need to be entered. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO,...
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad; Place Tony Jefferson on IR
The Giants now have two openings on their 53-man roster.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More
It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s examine the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 6 Underdog Pick’ems for Sunday Night Football Include Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown, and Tony Pollard
While traditional fantasy football formats have dominated the landscape, managers can find numerous ways to play the game they love. Underdog Pick’em contests allow managers to put their player projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. With Week 6 of the NFL season upon us, here...
profootballnetwork.com
Wharton’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Start James Robinson, Sit Michael Pittman Jr.
Week 6 of the fantasy football season brings bye weeks, giving a new element of strategy for managers to play. Hopefully, your carefully curated roster is in good shape after the devastating slew of injuries that have affected the NFL. You’re in the right place if you’re in a tough situation with your start/sit questions.
Comments / 0