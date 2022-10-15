Top Colts vs. Jaguars DFS Lineup: With Jonathan Taylor Out, Lean Into Deon Jackson, Michael Pittman, and Alec Pierce,

Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?
With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
Fantasy RB Start/Sit Week 7: Tony Pollard Come On Down, Brian Robinson Turn Around
We are now five weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season and starting to get a better idea of what these teams are. Fantasy decisions will only get more difficult from here on out, so let’s take a look at our RB start/sit Week 7 plays. Before you set your lineups, be sure to check out our complete Week 7 fantasy football rankings.
The Kansas City Chiefs Are an Ideal Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly targeting a mid-November return after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, and the free agent receiver should have plenty of suitors. Rumors inside league circles have tied Beckham to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s a union that could make plenty of sense.
Is Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 7, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Deon Jackosn or Phillip Lindsay be a priority addition off the waiver wire at Tennessee?
Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?
Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
Extra Points: The Next Great NFL Rivalry, the Falcons Are Almost There, Trevor Lawrence Is Real, and Lamar Jackson’s MVP Campaign Is Over (For Now)
The NFL Week 6 Recap highlights a league that has hit its stride. It’s a little later than it usually is, but we saw good teams play well, poor teams struggle, and teams somewhere in the middle actually duke it out in back-and-forth affairs. That doesn’t mean we didn’t...
Grade the Trade: Carolina Panthers Ship Malcontent Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
Less than 24 hours after Robbie Anderson got into an argument with his position coach and was subsequently banished to the locker room, the Carolina Panthers have traded the veteran wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina sent Anderson to Arizona for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Is Rondale Moore or Robbie Anderson a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?
The situation with the Arizona Cardinals’ WR room has left both Rondale Moore and Robbie Anderson as potential waiver wire targets for fantasy football managers in Week 7. The combination of the Cardinals trading for Anderson with an extended layoff for Marquise Brown has left an intriguing situation. Let’s examine whether Moore or Anderson are Week 7 waiver wire targets — or if fantasy managers are better off looking elsewhere.
Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 7: Is His Fantasy Upside Being Overlooked?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 7, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire at the Titans?
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Where Do Melvin Gordon, Wan’Dale Robinson, Dak Prescott, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 7.
Darius Slayton Waiver Wire Week 7: Should You Add Him To Play the Jaguars?
The 2022 fantasy football has forced fantasy managers to dig deep into the bottom part of rosters in order to stay ahead of the injury curve. We’ve seen several unexpected breakouts in recent weeks. The waiver wire has brought some gems but also some duds. We’re paying close attention...
NFL Inactives Tonight: Keenan Allen Doubtful, Melvin Gordon III Questionable
Monday Night Football tonight will see a battle between two AFC West teams, as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers battle in the finely poised division. With this crucial matchup rounding out Week 7, let’s take a look at the NFL inactives for tonight’s game. What did each team’s final injury report look like on Saturday, and who is set to be out for this crucial matchup?
Jalin Hyatt and Charlie Jones Include Week 7 2023 NFL Draft Risers
Week 7 on the college football schedule saw a pair of previously undefeated top-10 teams, Alabama and USC, go down in defeat. NFL draft prospects stood out in both those games, as did several players who are finally coming of age. Here are the Risers & Sliders for Week 7.
RB Injury Report Week 7: Updates on Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, and More
The RB injury report for Week 7 has some intriguing names on it as fantasy football managers continue to deal with the fallout from recent weeks. Let’s take a look at the latest NFL injury updates and examine the fantasy implications of the latest news regarding the likes of Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, and more.
Is Greg Dulcich or Robert Tonyan a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?
After a strong Monday Night Football performance, Greg Dulcich has become an intriguing waiver wire target in Week 7 as fantasy football managers look to try and find a consistent weapon at tight end. However, we also saw Robert Tonyan put himself in the waiver wire frame for fantasy managers...
NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Could the New York Giants and New York Jets Have a Subway Super Bowl?
Who would have thought that the New York Giants and New York Jets would be rising in their 2023 NFL Super Bowl odds as the season nears the end of its second month? The Giants and Jets are playing well enough to wonder whether a subway Super Bowl could be in order. We’re breaking down the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds in the aftermath of Week 6.
List of Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Built
It’s no secret that stadiums are getting more expensive to build. Currently, the most expensive NFL stadium ever built lies in Los Angeles, home of both the Chargers and Rams, which nearly topped $5 billion to complete. Next on tap for new stadiums to be built are in Buffalo...
