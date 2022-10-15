Top Rams vs. Panthers DFS Lineup: With Cam Akers Out, All in on Darrell Henderson Jr., Christian McCaffrey, and Cooper Kupp

Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Report: Matt Rhule's firing of Joe Brady didn't sit well with Panthers players
On Friday, The Athletic published one spicy meatball of a story about Matt Rhule’s rugged reign over the Carolina Panthers. And, as any story about a three-year tenure that ended in a midseason dismissal would go, there weren’t too many flattering details. One of those specifics—in a move...
Jon Gruden Secures Another Court Win, NFL to Appeal Decision
The NFL’s motion to move the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden out of a Nevada courtroom and into arbitration was denied by a judge this week — a decision the league will appeal. District Court Judge Nancy Allf ruled the 10-year, $100 million...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys Helped the Eagles Prove Their Greatness in 26-17 Loss
The Dallas Cowboys had every opportunity to prove that they could be a good team without their starting quarterback but instead proved that the Philadelphia Eagles were a great team. It’s easy to crown an undefeated team as great, but wins and losses don’t carry over from game to game...
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
profootballnetwork.com
How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
profootballnetwork.com
Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson has Antonio Brown-like meltdown against Rams and is sent to locker room
Sorry Robbie Anderson but Steve Wilks isn’t having it, and it looks like you might have just played your last game as a Carolina Panther. Anderson, a former Temple standout, and current — well, probably until the Panthers can fill out the paperwork to get rid of him — Panthers receiver was sent to the locker room late in the second half of the Panthers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
profootballnetwork.com
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
profootballnetwork.com
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?
With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again
College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
Report: Panthers staffers mocked Matt Rhule's 'brand'
It was apparent, from the very first day on the job, that Matt Rhule had his own vision of what he wanted for the Carolina Panthers. But what he had imagined and what ultimately happened were two completely different things. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, in a new...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenyan Drake, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyquan Thornton Are on the Radar
Week 6 of the 2022 fantasy football season is nearly in the books! And it’s time to improve our rosters on the Week 7 waiver wire. Let’s take a look at the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups and targets that fantasy managers should consider adding to their rosters.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Damien Harris Playing Today vs. the Browns? Fantasy Outlook for Patriots Running Back
After leaving early on with a hamstring injury in the New England Patriots’ Week 5 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, the Week 6 status of RB Damien Harris has been up in the air. After initially hearing that Harris would miss a substantial amount of time, New England’s...
Comments / 0