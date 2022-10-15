ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Top Rams vs. Panthers DFS Lineup: With Cam Akers Out, All in on Darrell Henderson Jr., Christian McCaffrey, and Cooper Kupp

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
GREEN BAY, WI
PennLive.com

Panthers’ Robbie Anderson has Antonio Brown-like meltdown against Rams and is sent to locker room

Sorry Robbie Anderson but Steve Wilks isn’t having it, and it looks like you might have just played your last game as a Carolina Panther. Anderson, a former Temple standout, and current — well, probably until the Panthers can fill out the paperwork to get rid of him — Panthers receiver was sent to the locker room late in the second half of the Panthers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy