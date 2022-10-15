Top Rams vs. Panthers DFS Lineup: With Cam Akers Out, All in on Darrell Henderson Jr., Christian McCaffrey, and Cooper Kupp

Sorry Robbie Anderson but Steve Wilks isn’t having it, and it looks like you might have just played your last game as a Carolina Panther. Anderson, a former Temple standout, and current — well, probably until the Panthers can fill out the paperwork to get rid of him — Panthers receiver was sent to the locker room late in the second half of the Panthers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO