‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown
Fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny was honored in her hometown of Hemet on Friday evening. In honor of her service, a First Responders Memorial wall at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park was dedicated to Zerebny along with 4 firemen and a deputy who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “This wall and all of you The post ‘Never be forgotten’ Fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny honored in her hometown appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
NBC Los Angeles
14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash
Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
kyma.com
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash
POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater
A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident will appear on 'The Price is Right'
A Fontana resident will be appearing on a popular television game show this month. Kylee Bookhout will be a contestant on an episode of “The Price is Right” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. on CBS. “The Price is Right” is TV’s longest-running game show, featuring host...
'Grisly' Video Shows 23 Contact Lenses Removed From California Woman's Eye
davisvanguard.org
New Trial Proceeds for Man Accused of Quadruple Homicide in Palm Springs in 2019
RIVERSIDE, CA – A jury trial reconvened here in Riverside County Superior Court last week for a man accused of murdering four individuals in 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. The trial began on June 17 of this year, after a previous trial ended in a jury deadlock. Jose Vladimir...
pepperbough.com
CHS spotlights its Hispanic Heritage at 2nd annual celebration
Colton, CA—On October 14th, Colton High School honored its Hispanic heritage with performances of traditional hispanic music, dances, and dessert at its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Performances were held in front of the Cafetorium. “Felt like bringing more interest into Hispanic Heritage month by performing music and...
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
foxla.com
Women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in purses from Riverside Nordstrom Rack
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police in Riverside are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nordrstom store and allegedly threatened store employees with scissors. The robbery happened back on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Riverside Police Department. Video shows three women — one...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
communitytimessc.com
The Daniel Dexter Story Part 1
It was supposed to be a new chapter for 22 year old Daniel Dexter and his family. Daniel, known as Dex to his family and friends, had just started a new job in shipping at the Ontario Airport and was looking into joining the military. His mother, Lauren Taylor-Mayweather, had just earned her bachelor’s degree and was about to begin nursing school.
NBC Los Angeles
Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning.
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
