Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion’s home broken into, thieves steal more than $300K of property

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 2 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. home was broken into on Thursday evening with thieves making off with thousands of dollars in goods.

According to TMZ , two men clad in hoodies and gloves smashed a glass door at the back of the rapper’s home. From there they made their way to the 27-year-old performer’s bedroom.

Sources revealed that the crooks took off with between $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics and jewelry.

Detectives are still working to identify the robbers using surveillance footage, according to TMZ.

The rapper was reportedly not home at the time of the break-in and while it’s unclear where she was, the outlet noted that she’s scheduled to appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, which begins rehearsals on Tuesday for guest hosts.

She appeared in an ad to promote the show with Heidi Gardner on Thursday.

Reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Since breaking out with “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019, Megan has been busy recording music and signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

Last August, Megan dropped “Traumazine” which features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Future, Jhené Aiko, Pooh Shiesty and Rico Nasty.

She also delighted Marvel fans with a cameo in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in the show’s third episode in which she played a fictionalized version of herself. A video released by the show that saw her twerking with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) went viral.

Unfortunately, the rapper isn’t the first celeb to have her home targeted by robbers.

Last month, Netflix released a three-episode documentary called “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” that recounts the true crime escapades of a group of Los Angeles teens who raided the Hollywood homes of Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and others. They stole more than $3 million in jewelry, clothing and cash.

