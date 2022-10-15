Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandal statement: Idaho goes into Missoula, stuns No. 2 Griz
MISSOULA, Mont. — First-year Idaho football coach Jason Eck didn’t take long to deliver a signature win to the long-suffering Vandal faithful. The Idaho Vandals, with a terrific ball-control performance and two big fourth-quarter interceptions, stunned the Big Sky Conference favorite and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies 30-23 on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 26,314 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
nbcrightnow.com
Kentucky, Baylor, possibly Duke? Players highlight Gonzaga's biggest non-conference games
Drew Timme called it a “gauntlet,” a three-week, seven-game stretch when Gonzaga could clash with four foes in the top 10, two possibly in the Top 25 and potentially six Quad 1 contests. It begins with Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego on Nov....
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization. The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
pullmanradio.com
Phillips Farm Fall Festival this Saturday in Moscow
Friends of Phillips Farm will hold a Fall Festival this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, located North of Moscow on US Highway 95. This free family friendly event will have Cider pressing, a beginner multi-use mountain bike trail, Horse-drawn wagon rides, Live music and more.
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky
Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
inlander.com
Political newcomer Maggie Yates hopes to unseat longtime incumbent Al French in the most contested race for Spokane County Commission
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Forward Yvonne Ejim shines during Gonzaga's FanFest as new-look Zags are introduced
As it turned out, there were plenty of reasons for hundreds of Gonzaga fans to spend the better part of a gorgeous Saturday afternoon inside a basketball gym. Sheer curiosity was at the top of the list, as GU women’s coach Lisa Fortier acknowledged much during introductions at the Numerica FanFest even at the Kennel.
slipperstillfits.com
2022-2023 Player Preview: Hunter Sallis
Before I get into it, you should be aware that Hunter Sallis is changing his uniform number. If you are looking for #10 with the Sideshow Bob locks, you won’t find that combination. Just know it’s now #5. Alright, now that’s out of the way. Gonzaga’s backcourt...
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
inlander.com
How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue
It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
Bonner County Daily Bee
No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'
SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
KXLY
It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
FOX 28 Spokane
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
Comments / 0