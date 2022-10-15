ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Coeur d'Alene Press

Vandal statement: Idaho goes into Missoula, stuns No. 2 Griz

MISSOULA, Mont. — First-year Idaho football coach Jason Eck didn’t take long to deliver a signature win to the long-suffering Vandal faithful. The Idaho Vandals, with a terrific ball-control performance and two big fourth-quarter interceptions, stunned the Big Sky Conference favorite and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies 30-23 on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 26,314 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
MOSCOW, ID
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23

MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River

There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Phillips Farm Fall Festival this Saturday in Moscow

Friends of Phillips Farm will hold a Fall Festival this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, located North of Moscow on US Highway 95. This free family friendly event will have Cider pressing, a beginner multi-use mountain bike trail, Horse-drawn wagon rides, Live music and more.
MOSCOW, ID
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky

Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

2022-2023 Player Preview: Hunter Sallis

Before I get into it, you should be aware that Hunter Sallis is changing his uniform number. If you are looking for #10 with the Sideshow Bob locks, you won’t find that combination. Just know it’s now #5. Alright, now that’s out of the way. Gonzaga’s backcourt...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.  Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season.  The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue

It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'

SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
SPOKANE, WA

