Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 11-13, 2022
2:00am: While on patrol an Officer located an open business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer checked the property and secured the door. 3:50pm: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Jail, 204 South Chestnut Street for a female on the property with an active Greene County Arrest Warrant. Candice Marie Ortiz was placed under arrest for “Fail to Appear – Driving While Barred”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting father
A Perry man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting his father in the home. Shane Tylor Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday, when the 66-year-old victim reported to the Perry Police...
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
theperrynews.com
Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday
Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. Police say he's being reunited with his family. ORIGINAL STORY:. Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson
A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
iheart.com
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
weareiowa.com
Ankeny police ask for help locating vehicle in hit-and-run
The vehicle sustained severe damage and left the scene before officers arrived. The make and model of the vehicle has yet to be released.
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
I-35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage shows the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the right...
KCCI.com
10-year-old girl injured in September crash in Polk County has died
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 10-year-old girl who was injured in a head-on crash in September has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Her name is not being released, the sheriff's office reported. The crash occurred on Sept. 24 at Northeast 108th Street and Highway 163. One...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
Southside apartment shooting victim has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave. Prior to the arrival of […]
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on city's south side
A male victim, identified as 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa of Des Moines, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injury.
Comments / 1