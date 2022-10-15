Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Offensive Staff Has 'A Bunch of Really Good Minds'

With one of the best offenses in college football, Steve Sarkisian credits his offensive staff for the Longhorns' success.

In Steve Sarkisian's second year leading the Texas Longhorns , the team is firing on all cylinders offensively. Long known as a "quarterback whisperer" and one of the brighter offensive minds in college football, Sarkisian finding success with the offensive weapons Texas has is not surprising in the slightest.

Through five games this season the Longhorns are averaging 39 points per game on 445 yards of total offense. Simply put, the Longhorn offense has been downright dominant, especially when quarterback Quinn Ewers has been healthy.

However, while Sarkisian is known for his offensive prowess, he doesn't take all the credit for how well the Longhorns are performing offensively to start the season.

“I’m surrounded by a lot of really good coaches," Sarkisian said. "Our offensive staff has got a bunch of really good minds in there. They’re great motivators, great teachers that are creative, and there’s a lot of dialogue."



"I don’t pretend to do this by myself. I don’t. I never have. This is not my offense, this is our offense."

The offense will face one of its toughest tests so far this season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones , who are only giving up 14 points on 277.5 yards per game of total offense. Sarkisian, though, trusts his staff to help him come up with a game plan for the stout Cyclone defense.

"We work collaboratively together. We try to come up with a plan that we think puts our players in the best position to be successful so that I don’t have to assume that entire challenge of putting a game plan together week in and week out," Sarkisian said.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Cyclones from Royal-Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m.



Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .