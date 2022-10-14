Read full article on original website
Roundup: Parity vanishes on first day of Southern Section Division 1 girls' volleyball pool play
Top seeds Mater Dei, Marymount, Sierra Canyon and Mira Costa won handily on the first day of the Southern Section Division 1 playoff pools on Wednesday.
Sports scores, highlights: Westport field hockey wins in final moments against Bourne
The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Wednesday's local high school action:. Boys soccer: Bishop Connolly vs. Holbrook. SCORE: Holbrook 2, Bishop Connolly 1. LOCATION: Bishop Connolly. RECORD: Bishop Connolly,...
