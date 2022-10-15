Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies Stun the Braves as they Mash Their Way to NLCS Berth
The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the NLCS on Saturday after incredible performances from their bullpen and lineup.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Phillies NLCS Game Times Announced
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS beginning Tuesday.
When Manny wore Phillies pinstripes: Revisiting Machado, Harper and Phils' game-changing decisions
In the winter of 2018-2019, all of Philadelphia was wondering who would sign with the Phillies: Bryce Harper or Manny Machado?
Phillies-Padres NLCS Series Odds and Betting Preview
The fifth-seeded Padres are slight favorites at SI Sportsbook over the sixth-seeded Phillies in the NLCS.
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him. Harper's goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming...
Comments / 0