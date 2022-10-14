Read full article on original website
DeKalb day planner: Oct. 22
Here are some events happening on Saturday if you need something spooky and fun to do this weekend. Performing Southeast Asia at Pick Museum of Anthropology. The Pick Museum of Anthropology will be housing an exhibit displaying examples of performance from throughout Southeast Asia, showcasing the ways in which different types of performances were able to challenge social and political structures while expressing identities and values.
Sycamore to host its annual pumpkin festival
The 61st annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will take place in downtown Sycamore to celebrate all things Halloween and fall from Oct. 26 – 30. The theme of this year’s festival is “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” and is hosted by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market.
Egyptian Theatre to host ‘1619: The Journey of a People’
DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre, located on 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb, will host the free musical event “1619: The Journey of a People” at 6 p.m. on Thursday which will be open to the public and NIU students. The performance will last roughly two hours and...
Early voting to take place in Holmes Student Center
DeKALB – Early voting for the 2022 election will be available in the Holmes Student Center in the Glass Gallery Lounge from Oct. 24- Nov. 3 even if you’re not registered to vote in DeKalb County. If you plan on taking advantage of this opportunity you’ll need to...
NIU School of Theatre and Dance to perform ‘She Kills Monsters’
NIU School of Theatre and Dance will host its third production of the season. Next up is “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by guest director Kendra Holton. Holton chose to be a part of this play because she was excited to work on a production that explores LGBTQ+ themes, as they are something she identifies with, said Colton Loeb, assistant director and senior theater studies major.
Fill in the Blank: My recommendations for spooky season are…
With Halloween just around the corner, this is the time to jump into the spooky spirit. There are plenty of events in the northern Illinois area that will get you in the perfect October mood. Community events. The 25th annual DeKalb Chamber Spooktacular will be held from 4 p.m. to...
DeKalb Police Department encourages residents to not drive while impaired
With Halloween approaching, the DeKalb community is gearing up to see some scary things – ghouls, ghosts and goblins galore – but perhaps the scariest of them all will be impaired drivers. Not only can impaired drivers impact their own lives, but, with parents and children out trick-or-treating...
Tails Pet of the Week: Peppermint
DeKalb’s Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, has a new pet of the week up for adoption. Peppermint is a large female dog searching for a loving new home. Peppermint is two years old and weighs 52 lbs. She is a young, energetic dog who loves to play and go on long walks. She also loves to snuggle up and cuddle. Peppermint came to Tails all the way from Oklahoma where she was found raising her puppies all alone. Her puppies have found new homes and she is now waiting for her turn.
Join the Northern Star for 2022 midterm election coverage
With Election Day approaching on Nov. 8, political campaigns in the state of Illinois will continue to escalate through the end of the month and beyond. Join the Northern Star in comprehensive election coverage, from local races in DeKalb to the gubernatorial race. WHAT TO WATCH. The Northern Star will...
Encrypted police scanners are harmful to transparency
By the end of 2022, all of the Chicago Police Department’s radios will be moved to digitally encrypted channels. This move ultimately results in a transition towards a lack of transparency. Police scanners have long been used by many in order to stay informed about local criminal activity in...
