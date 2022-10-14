DeKalb’s Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, has a new pet of the week up for adoption. Peppermint is a large female dog searching for a loving new home. Peppermint is two years old and weighs 52 lbs. She is a young, energetic dog who loves to play and go on long walks. She also loves to snuggle up and cuddle. Peppermint came to Tails all the way from Oklahoma where she was found raising her puppies all alone. Her puppies have found new homes and she is now waiting for her turn.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO