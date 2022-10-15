Fighting Muskies fall to 3-3 on the year. Baldwin Wallace scored the opening three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. In the game Muskingum senior wide receiver Zuri Edmondson set the school record for the longest touchdown reception when he scored on a 90-yard touchdown off a pass from senior quarterback Jordan Garrett. The previous mark of 83 yards was set in 1992 when Albert Wilhelmy found Reggie Brown for the score. Edmondson ended the day with six receptions for 203 yards and two scores. He also ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards with 1,403. Muskingum next travels to Ohio Northern on Saturday, October 22. The game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO