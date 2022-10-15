Read full article on original website
Saturday Scores 10/15/22
Fighting Muskies fall to 3-3 on the year. Baldwin Wallace scored the opening three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. In the game Muskingum senior wide receiver Zuri Edmondson set the school record for the longest touchdown reception when he scored on a 90-yard touchdown off a pass from senior quarterback Jordan Garrett. The previous mark of 83 yards was set in 1992 when Albert Wilhelmy found Reggie Brown for the score. Edmondson ended the day with six receptions for 203 yards and two scores. He also ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards with 1,403. Muskingum next travels to Ohio Northern on Saturday, October 22. The game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Linsly Earns Another Impressive Win
WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly earned yet another impressive win Friday night at West Liberty’s West Family Stadium. The Cadets down the Dover Crimson Tornadoes 21-20. Linsly already owned victories over Cardinal Mooney, Fort Frye and Steubenville.
Sheridan Boy’s Golf Compete in State Tournament
COLUMBUS, OH – The Sheridan Generals have had quite the fall athletic season. They are MVL champs in volleyball, football, and cross country. Not only that, but their boys golf team wrapped up state tournament play today. We had day 2 of state golf this morning and the Sheridan...
Crooksville’s Riley McKenzie Wins All Ohio Girl’s Golf Runner Up at Division II State Championship
COLUMBUS, OH – Congratulations to Crooksville’s Riley McKenzie on winning all Ohio Girl’s Golf Runner Up at the Division II State Championship!. A look at her rounds in detail. Round 1 Friday (10/14):. 1- Par 2- Double Bogey 3- Par 4- Bogey 5- Par 6- Birdie 7-...
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Ohio State officially announces 'Scarlet the Shoe' game against Iowa
In the middle of the summer, Ohio State released a number of promotions for the Buckeye football games this fall. Included in that was a “Scarlet the Shoe” game for the Saturday, Oct. 22 contest when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. That is now official. In conjunction with...
Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
Stuart M. Zwelling
Stuart Monte Zwelling, 67, of Zanesville, died at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home. He was born May 2, 1955 in Zanesville, a son of the late Jerold and Ruth E. Krauthamer Zwelling. Stuart was a member of the Beth Abraham Synagogue and was in Sales all his life.
Alice Rose Bryan
Alice Rose Bryan, 84 of Zanesville, died at 9:04 AM Friday, October 14, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born April 29, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of John Thress and Bonita “Bonnie” Smith Thress . Alice was...
Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center
ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
Wanda R. Ray
Wanda R. Ray, age 96, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Altercare Somerset in Somerset, OH. She was born Friday, April 2, 1926, in Zanesville, the daughter of Charles E. McCoid and Mary E. (Tompkin) McCoid. She was married August 26, 1961, to Carl C. “Chet” Ray who preceded her in death on July 19, 2008.
Joan M. Summers
Joan Martha Willison Summers, 84, beloved sister, mother and grandmother, entered eternal rest on October 14, 2022 at Willow Haven Continuing Healthcare Facility, Zanesville, Ohio. A graveside service will be on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 at the Duncan Falls Cemetery, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Farus Funeral Home, Duncan Falls will be in charge of service.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, Ohio
Most people know Hocking Hills, Ohio for the beautiful trails and caves in the state park. There are a lot of options for outdoor hiking. However, there are still many things to do if you don’t want to spend your entire visit hiking in the woods. They have restaurants, shopping and other local attractions. Shopping at some of the unique local shops is one of my favorite things to do when we visit the area.
