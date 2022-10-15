Read full article on original website
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open
Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application form This beta version will be on and off during the testing period as the DOE’s technical team assesses the tool. (NCD) The Department of Education released a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday evening.
8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Student loan forgiveness applications now available online in ‘beta’ test
The U.S. Department of Education has started accepting applications for student loan forgiveness on a trial basis, but said access to the forms would be “periodic.”. The “beta test” began Friday evening, but the form was not available and a notice posted at studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application instructed borrowers to “check back soon.” By Saturday morning, the form was available again.
You can now apply for Biden's student-loan forgiveness, but your forms won't be processed yet. Here's what you need to know.
The Education Department released the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness application before making it officially available for borrowers.
Student loan borrowers should have been able to apply for forgiveness already. Now, they have to wait at least 2 more weeks
The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loan until at least Oct. 17. The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loans until at least Oct. 23, the second time the application has been delayed as legal battles pile up. That’s...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process
The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.An email from the Department of Education sent to Americans who signed up for updates and obtained by CNN Thursday offered some details on who is eligible and what to expect in the process."In October, the US Department of...
The White House just gave us a first look at the student loan forgiveness application
The White House released a preview of the application for federal student loan debt that is due to be officially released later this month. After a long wait and multiple delays, the White House released a preview of the application for federal student loan debt that is due to be officially released later this month.
Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later
The Education Department released a beta form for its mass student debt forgiveness plan late Friday night. The applications will be processed in October.
Education Department Opens Beta Test Site for Student Loan Debt Relief
Last Friday, the Biden administration announced the opening of the application process for borrowers seeking student loan debt relief, reports the New York Times. Applicants can now sign up for student loan forgiveness before the website is officially unveiled later this month. A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed...
'This will change everything for me': Americans react to Biden's plan to forgive up to $20k in student loan debt
Americans across the country are sharing their mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers.
Biden admin releases initial student loan handout application weeks before midterms
President Biden's administration rolled out the official website of its student loan forgiveness initiative on Saturday, offering an application form for those eligable.
If You Qualify For Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, You Can Now Apply Online
More than 40 million Americans can now apply to have up to $20,000 in debt wiped out (and the application takes like 30 seconds to complete).
NBC 10 News Today: Student loan debt relief
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, viewers learned about the recently opened student debt relief application. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
