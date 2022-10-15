The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.An email from the Department of Education sent to Americans who signed up for updates and obtained by CNN Thursday offered some details on who is eligible and what to expect in the process."In October, the US Department of...

