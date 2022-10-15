Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
KHOU
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?
HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Astros vs. Mariners live updates: Astros win in 18th on Peña HR
Follow Chron's live coverage for Saturday's playoff showdown in Seattle.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 4: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians can end the American League Division Series and advance to the ALCS to face the Astros if they beat the Yankees on Sunday night in Game 4. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu +...
Astros secure home-field advantage through World Series
Houston has the best record of any team left in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Click2Houston.com
2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS
HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play against either the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees. Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS. If...
When Manny wore Phillies pinstripes: Revisiting Machado, Harper and Phils' game-changing decisions
In the winter of 2018-2019, all of Philadelphia was wondering who would sign with the Phillies: Bryce Harper or Manny Machado?
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Padres, Phillies, Guardians win on Friday
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs, and Friday was a big day for lower seeds. First, the third-seeded Guardians took down the second-seeded Yankees in ALDS Game 2 to even the series. In the National League, the Padres and Phillies (the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds, respectively) put the Dodgers and Braves on the brink of elimination. The top-seeded Dodgers and second-seeded Braves have met in the NLCS in the last two years, but now both trail 2-1 in the NLDS.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies had a special guest in the building on Saturday afternoon. As the Phillies looked to close out their second-round series against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was in the building supporting the home team. Lately, Embiid’s been quite supportive of the Phillies. Last week,...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
theScore
MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series
MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch (ET) Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres...
Astros-Mariners extra-innings showdown makes MLB history
Houston has been a part of several of baseball's longest postseason games.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Saturday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Advance to ALCS
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
José Altuve looks to break out of slump in ALCS
The Houston Astros second baseman went 0 for 16 at the plate in the ALDS.
Comments / 0