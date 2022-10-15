The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs, and Friday was a big day for lower seeds. First, the third-seeded Guardians took down the second-seeded Yankees in ALDS Game 2 to even the series. In the National League, the Padres and Phillies (the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds, respectively) put the Dodgers and Braves on the brink of elimination. The top-seeded Dodgers and second-seeded Braves have met in the NLCS in the last two years, but now both trail 2-1 in the NLDS.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO