Praying for justice. Someone knows who did it. Just step forward and share the information needed to get these criminals off the streets!!
wbrz.com
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed. Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss. "It's been an emotional month. We're keeping...
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EBRSO: Female allegedly shot by girlfriend’s 17-year-old son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person badly injured on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 12:30 a.m. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just off Greenwell Springs Road near the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch...
wbrz.com
Man left truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. They added that the male victim died from his injuries at...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Four weeks after Allie Rice was gunned down, her father says they are still grappling with the loss and frustrated with investigation
The father of LSU student Allie Rice, who was gunned down while stopped for a train in Baton Rouge on September 16th, said it’s all been a blur as he continues to grapple with his emotions over the loss of his 21-year-old daughter. Paul Rice was a guest on Jim Engster’s Talk Louisiana Friday, four weeks to the day of her murder.
Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in the area when someone fired a […]
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
‘Justice for Fatrell’ hosts annual Stop the Violence parade to help fight crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been since years since Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his closet. Today his mother, Tara Snearl returned to the same home. “You wake up to a tragedy and your life is ripped apart you’re trying to pick up the pieces and you’re trying to find solace in this,” said Snearl, president of the ‘Justice for Fatrell’ organization.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
brproud.com
Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
wbrz.com
One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
15-year-old arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home in Franklin
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home and vehicle in Franklin earlier this month. According to the Franklin Police Department (FPD), the 15-year-old was arrested on the following charges:. Aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts) Illegal use of a...
wbrz.com
BRPD: Child among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A child was among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the first shooting happened on Plank Road around 1:10 a.m. The second happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. A third shooting happened on North 38th Street around 3:45 a.m.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
