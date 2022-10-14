Read full article on original website
Related
gojacks.com
SDSU SWEEPS SATURDAY SWIM MEETS
South Dakota State claimed eight event titles, including both relays, en route to sweeping a women's swimming and diving triangular from Northern State and Iowa Central Saturday night at the Stanley J. Marshall Center Pool. The Jackrabbits evened their dual record at 2-2 on the young season by defeating Northern...
gojacks.com
JACKRABBITS EDGED BY GOLDEN EAGLES
South Dakota State volleyball slipped to 10-10 on the season and 4-4 in the Summit League Saturday with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 20-25) loss to Oral Roberts at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits were led by a trio of double-double performances. Crystal Burk put down 23 kills to go with 16 digs, followed by Katie Van Egdom's 11 kills and 13 digs. Setter Raegen Reily gave out 45 assists and had 14 digs for the Jacks.
gojacks.com
SECOND-HALF SURGE LIFTS SDSU OVER BISON
FARGO, N.D. —South Dakota State dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State, 16-0, to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Jackrabbits, ranked second in the Stats Perform media poll and...
gojacks.com
NEWCOMERS SPARK SDSU MEN TO SEASON-OPENING WIN
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State freshmen combined to win five swimming event titles in their collegiate debuts and senior Spencer Fritze swept the diving events to help lead the Jackrabbit men to a season-opening 207-87 dual victory over Augustana Friday night at the Midco Aquatic Center. Newcomers Aiden...
gojacks.com
TIMMER SHINES, BUT JACKRABBITS DROP DUAL
SIOUX FALLS — Elisabeth Timmer won three times, but Augustana came out victorious in 11 of 16 events to down South Dakota State, 189-109, in a women's swimming and diving dual Friday evening at the Midco Aquatic Center. Augustana, the eighth-ranked team in NCAA Division II, improved to 4-0...
gojacks.com
LATE GOAL LIFTS SDSU TO VICTORY AGAINST ORU
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Laney Murdzek connected on a shot that found the back of the net in the 77th minute to put South Dakota State ahead, 1-0, over Oral Roberts and the goal served as the difference as the Jackrabbit women's soccer team picked up a Summit League victory at Fishback Soccer Park on Friday.
gojacks.com
EQUESTRIAN HOSTS MINNESOTA CROOKSTON IN OPENER
MEET 1: South Dakota State (0-0) vs. Minnesota Crookston (0-2) Saturday, Oct. 15 | 9 a.m. Event Order: Fences (9 a.m.), Horsemanship (10:30 a.m.), Flat (12:15 p.m.), Reining (2 p.m.) All times approximate. Where DeHaan Equestrian Center | Brookings, S.D. TV None. Results Live Results. The South Dakota State equestrian...
Comments / 0