Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State
Southern had to fight hard but defended their home field on Saturday evening at A.W. Mumford Stadium against Alcorn State. The post Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
theadvocate.com
'I love this team': Southern basketball coach Sean Woods likes Jaguars' mix of old, new
Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods. The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
theadvocate.com
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win
The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
theadvocate.com
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
theadvocate.com
Coaches hoping big Week 7 numbers net college offers for Lutcher quarterback, Madison Prep athlete
Two players typically not included on the list of top Louisiana prospects for 2023, Lutcher quarterback Dwanye Winfield of Lutcher and Madison Prep athlete David Jones, emphatically stated their cases while leading their teams to victory Friday night. “He may not be the fastest guy when you line up to...
theadvocate.com
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida
Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers get road win over Florida, but another special teams miscue was costly
Special teams deficiencies continue to be a thorn in the side of the LSU football team. For the second week in a row, the Tigers gave up a quick touchdown after a special teams miscue on the opening kickoff of their 45-35 win over Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Walker Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 people and the 1977 girls basketball team
The ties of athletics know few boundaries. Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be...
theadvocate.com
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved back to more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, y'all: New Orleans, Baton Rouge to see cold snap Tuesday; light freeze possible
It's time to turn on the heater and get ready for an early cold snap. The National Weather Service predicts that much of southeast Louisiana will see freezing temperatures this week, with a freeze watch forecast for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The watch will...
cenlanow.com
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
theadvocate.com
Cover your plants, make a gumbo: Baton Rouge area could see freeze this week
It's time to pull out the gumbo pots, but first it might be necessary to cover up plants that cannot survive the cold. Forecasters issued a freeze watch for much of the Baton Rouge area for Wednesday morning, predicting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s. The temperature...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
theadvocate.com
A month after killing of LSU senior Allie Rice, a grieving family faces unanswered questions
Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed. It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
