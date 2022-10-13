ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Griffins celebrate homecoming with win

The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
GEISMAR, LA
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records

And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida

Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos

After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved back to more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
KENTWOOD, LA
Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE

