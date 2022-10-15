ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Conner, Darrel Williams ruled out in final injury report

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their week of practice in Week 6, getting ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday. They released their final injury report and will be without three running backs this week. That includes Jonathan Ward, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Cardinals have four players who have been ruled out and another four who are questionable for the game.

The details of the final injury report with game designations are below.

Ruled out

RB James Conner (ribs), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Kliff Kingsbury basically ruled out Prater earlier in the week, meaning Matt Ammendola will kick again after missing a potential game-tying field goal last week that could have sent the game to overtime.

Connor was unable to practice all week. Mullen missed practice all week and Williams did as well.

Questionable

OL Max Garcia (toe), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), CB Byron Murphy (groin)

Garcia and Lawrence were limited all three days. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph hoped that Lawrence will be able to grip and push enough with his small cast to be able to play.

Hudson was able to get limited work on Friday after sitting out two days. He will be a game-day decision. Murphy’s injury is new. He was limited Friday and his injury will be the biggest question mark of the weekend since the injury report came out after Kingsbury spoke with reporters.

No game designation

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Sean Harlow (ankle), OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

All four players were limited Wednesday and Thursday and were able to participate fully on Friday. All are ready to go Sunday.

Seahawks' final injury report game designations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8sQq_0iZhQ5QB00

Ruled out

  • WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

Doubtful

  • G Gabe Jackson (hip, knee)
  • NT Al Woods (knee)

Questionable

  • S Joey Blount (calf)
  • CB Artie Burns (questionable)
  • WR Dee Eskridge (illness)
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back)
  • DE Shelby Harris (hip)

