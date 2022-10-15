Read full article on original website
Navy veteran, off-duty police officer among victims in N.C. shooting
An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
BBC
Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reportedly risen to nearly 100 in Florida as rescue personnel continue to search for survivors. Officials in the US state have come under fire as critics allege residents in some hard-hit areas did not receive enough advance warning to evacuate. More than half...
How Waffle House called it: 24-hr diner 'that never closes' shuttered THIRTY FIVE branches in Florida before monster Hurricane Ian hit
When Waffle House closes, you know it's bad. As Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open - even during many natural disasters - temporarily closed 35 of their locations. Waffle House has been known to brave storms and stay open in order...
Washington Examiner
Hurricane Ian updates: Florida sheriff says 'fatalities are in the hundreds' after monster storm
After Hurricane Ian swept through Florida on Thursday, the storm left millions without power, and officials are predicting there may be hundreds of fatalities. “Fatalities are in the hundreds,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Good Morning America on Thursday. Ian was moving northeast across Florida at about 8...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power
In Florida's Lee County alone, 54 deaths have been reported, as recovery efforts continue and 430,000 residents remain without power across the state More than 100 people have died since Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the U.S., as recovery efforts continue in the South, according to multiple reports. At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida — including 54 in Lee County alone — since the Category 4 storm tore across the state last week, CNN and CBS News reported. However, Florida officials say the death...
C7 Corvette Crash Almost Kills Truck Driver
A dramatic crash involving a C7 Corvette almost killed the driver of a Ryder truck when an electrical transformer was flung through the box truck’s windshield. The collision happened at about 1 pm on October 11 in Macomb County, Michigan. Sadly, police say the 34-year-old driver of the ‘Vette died after the accident.
Gov. DeSantis threatened to send migrants to Biden's Delaware home. It was a no-show.
Reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was flying migrants to Joe Biden's home state surfaced just days after he flew immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Hurricane warning: Strengthening Ian targeting South Carolina next
Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land. Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into...
Where will Ian go next? Southeast US braces for fierce impacts; another landfall expected
Ian strengthened again into a hurricane Thursday and is forecast to make another landfall in South Carolina on Friday.
