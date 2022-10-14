ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Protesters gather at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County Jail inmate found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate was found dead while in custody at the El Paso County jail. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell around 10:22 p.m. The inmate has been identified as 58-year-old Felicia Hudson. The sheriff’s office personnel and medical staff performed life-saving measures on Hudson before the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Despite those efforts, Hudson passed away. Hudson was the only person in the cell.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 19...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for robbing 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A 53-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after robbing a 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home. Thomas Cosgrove pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with three years of parole. The robbery happened on March 18. The victim told authorities Cosgrove unexpectedly entered her home.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Ballots mailed out Monday for Colorado’s midterm election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, voters! Ballots are being mailed out Monday for Colorado’s midterm election. 11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which is mailing out 453,000 ballots Monday. Voters can expect their ballots in their mailbox by the end of the week. If you don’t receive yours by Friday, Oct. 21, contact the clerk and recorders office by Oct. 31 to get a new ballot.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy