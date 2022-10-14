Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
KKTV
Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders stopped a man allegedly seen shooting his gun near a soccer game Sunday afternoon. Police say when they pulled up to the scene at Springcrest Road and Voyager Parkway, they found several citizens holding the suspect down. Officers had been called out to the...
KKTV
Protesters gather at El Paso County jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
KKTV
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
KKTV
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
KKTV
El Paso County Jail inmate found dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate was found dead while in custody at the El Paso County jail. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell around 10:22 p.m. The inmate has been identified as 58-year-old Felicia Hudson. The sheriff’s office personnel and medical staff performed life-saving measures on Hudson before the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Despite those efforts, Hudson passed away. Hudson was the only person in the cell.
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
KKTV
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
KKTV
WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 19...
KKTV
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) - clipped version
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
Man sentenced for robbing 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A 53-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after robbing a 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home. Thomas Cosgrove pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with three years of parole. The robbery happened on March 18. The victim told authorities Cosgrove unexpectedly entered her home.
KKTV
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash between 2 semis closes major Colorado highway
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other.
KKTV
Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
KKTV
Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
KKTV
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
KKTV
Ballots mailed out Monday for Colorado’s midterm election
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, voters! Ballots are being mailed out Monday for Colorado’s midterm election. 11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which is mailing out 453,000 ballots Monday. Voters can expect their ballots in their mailbox by the end of the week. If you don’t receive yours by Friday, Oct. 21, contact the clerk and recorders office by Oct. 31 to get a new ballot.
KKTV
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Comments / 0