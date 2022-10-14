US 34 reopened Friday afternoon but I-25 remained closed, several hours after two semis collided between I-25 and Rocky Mountain Avenue. The closure was put in place due to fire activity after one semi burst into flames in the crash about 12:30 p.m.Both directions of I-25 remained closed on Friday evening. Eastbound US 34 was closed at Boyd Lake Avenue and westbound US 34 was closed at Centerra. Both directions of US 34 reopened between I-25 and Rocky Mountain Avenue after 4 p.m. Friday.No vehicles were allowed to use the overpass for hours. At the time, traffic was diverted to Highway 392 and Weld County Road 13. What caused the semis to collide is being investigated. One driver suffered burns. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route as the crash is expected to cause an extended closure in the area. An inspection of the overpass is scheduled and the closure will be extended beyond the crash investigation and cleanup.

