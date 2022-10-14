While Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver is selling his basketball franchises in the wake of his suspension by the NBA, Sportico has learned he is holding on to another major team, Real Club Deportivo Mallorca of the top-flight Spanish soccer league. Andy Kohlberg, Mallorca president and Sarver’s business partner of 20 years, said that the NBA report will not change how the club is managed going forward. “As President of Real Mallorca, I can assure all our stakeholders that the club has always been run in a professional manner, respecting the rights of all stakeholders regardless of gender, race, sexual...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO