Baltimore Running Festival brings thousands of runners to Charm City 03:28

BALTIMORE -- "I've been excited all day, I'm running the marathon!" said one runner headed into the Baltimore Convention Center Friday evening.

Thousands of runners had to head into the center on Friday to check in and receive their race numbers ahead of the four races being held for the Baltimore Running Festival. The festival is bringing more than 10,000 runners from across the country and world.

Saturday's festivities include a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a full marathon.

"I'm doing the full marathon, one of those crazy people," said Joey Merrill, a Florida resident who went to school in Baltimore. "I love this city and I love seeing so many people come to Baltimore."

The full marathon, starting at the Camden Yards sports complex, is the longest race at 26.2 miles.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott said the event brings "millions of dollars for our economy and supports charities that provide so much needed services."

But it'll also bring street closures and traffic congestion .

"Please plan there's gonna be large crowds," said Major Dwayne Swinton of the Baltimore Police Department.

Swinton also said the BPD will be activating a deployment strategy for this event.

"Every year we get these folks who complain about traffic -- this is the running festival, it happens the same Saturday every month every year in Baltimore," Scott said.

Some runners are hoping large crowds will be at the races, including 11-year-old Baltimore resident Tyler, who is running the half-marathon.

"There's so much cheering and stuff," he said.

Tyler is hoping to run an eight-minute mile or less.

"Running is my thing," he said.

Jenny, from Pennsylvania, is running her 13th marathon and said the cheering helps get her to the finish line.

"They make you feel like you're a parade for them, you know? And so they're there for you, that means a lot," she said. "That joy they have, that excitement, you know it's just for you. And you look around and you see it for a quick second and it carries you on, it lifts you up."

