Behind Viral Videos

Viewers ‘cry their hearts out’ over TikTok of man watching sunset with dog

A viral video of a man and his dog watching the sun setting over the sea together has left viewers crying their “heart[s] out”. The clip, posted on Thursday (29 September), has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and has prompted users to describe the scene as representing the “beauty and love in humanity” that we often forget to “appreciate”.
Meghan Trainor's New Music Video Will Be Available Exclusively in 'Candy Crush Saga'

No matter how much you've tried to resist, everyone's gone through a Candy Crush phase — even Meghan Trainor!. The pop star is gearing up to release her fourth studio album "Takin' It Back" on Oct. 21, but before that she has a new music video on the way. “Made You Look" will be the first single from her new album to get a music video, and for 24 hours before the album's release, Candy Crush Saga players will get the exclusive opportunity to watch it in the game.
Unpacking the Meaning Behind Queen's New Song "Face It Alone"

If the words "new Queen music" are something that you never thought you'd hear again, you're not too far off from the rest of us. Despite the fact that their music dominated charts throughout the 1980s, Queen has not released a new project since 1995's "Made In Heaven" album. Article...
A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
Toya Johnson & Robert ‘Red’ Rushed Down The Aisle In Beautiful Cabo San Lucas Ceremony: ‘Finally Got My Fairy-Tale Ending’

Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The beautiful couple said their “I do’s” amongst family and friends and shortly after the ceremony Toya took to Instagram to share photos from her big day. She captioned one of the photos, “Finally got my fairy-tale ending.”
A video of a baby girl who has a big heart.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby with such a big heart. As I see in the video, a man behind the camera is randomly asking one cute baby girl who is sitting on the footpath and eating snacks. And that man is asking a baby girl for snacks, and a girl with a gentle heart gives those snacks to that unknown person who is behind the camera.
Selena Gomez Hugs Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala After Speaking Out About Rumored Justin Bieber Drama: Photos

No fighting here. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez looked very friendly during a night out at the annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The model, 25, and Only Murders in the Building star, 30, were both at the red carpet event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15, but they didn’t cross paths until they were inside the Oscars museum.
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
French Bulldog's Excitement Over Seeing the Mailman Makes Our Day

Dogs are often stereotyped as being the enemies of mailmen. Many dogs bark at the mailmen that walk up to their homes and get territorial, but this isn't always the case. One dog is showing us his personal reaction to seeing the mailman for his neighborhood in this viral video, and it is too good to miss.
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
