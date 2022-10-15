ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Late County Queen Loretta Lynn Left Behind Secret Stash Of Songs Worth ‘At Least $20 Million’

By Radar Staff
 2 days ago
Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 91 earlier this month and RadarOnline.com has learned the county queen left behind a trove of unreleased music.

The beloved legend will keep singing from beyond the grave to financially support her family after leaving behind a stash of never-before-heard recordings worth at least $20 million, sources spilled.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter , 90, passed away on October 4 at the sprawling 3,500-acre ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., she bought 56 years ago with late hubby Mooney Lynn, who passed away in 1996.

Sources revealed that Lynn left behind “hundreds of unreleased tunes recorded in her final years with John Carter Cash — the son of county superstars June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash — at his family’s log cabin studio near Nashville.”

An insider said Loretta may have left as many as “300 tracks, enough for more than a dozen future albums.”

“Loretta saw Johnny Cash himself recorded hundreds of songs before he died in 2003, and the album that was put out after his death sold better than the ones he was releasing when he was still alive,” a source dished.

“Loretta left behind a gold mind. These recordings are worth $20 million or more. She was constantly concerned about the welfare of her family after she was no longer here, but they will be well taken care of because of her hard work in her dying days.”

“Loretta worked very hard to stockpile music that would only see the light of day after she passed,” a family friend revealed. “It was her way of providing for her family when she isn’t around and keeps her music alive in the hearts of her adoring fans.”

A pal dished that frail Lynn was “absolutely heartbroken” when she was forced to step away from her career in 2017 following a debilitating stroke.

“Loretta felt like she was letting her family down,” the source added . “Her son Enie served as her bandleader, twin daughters Patsy and Peggy sang backup, and Loretta’s granddaughter Tayla also performed with her. Touring with Loretta was their main source of income, and Loretta knew they needed to be taken care of when they went away.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Loretta had spent her final months planning her funeral.

The singer told pals she wanted her final resting place to be next to her late husband, Mooney, and their departed children Jack Benny and Betty Sue at the family cemetery on the grounds of the 3,500 acre-ranch in Tennessee.

Comments / 14

Michelle Hicklen Clifton
1d ago

She may have been a coal miners daughter but, she grew into a very smart, intelligent women! I'll will always idolize Mrs.Loretta! She will live on in my heart until I pass from this life. I sure hope to hear her beautiful voice in heaven 1 day! Such a beautiful soul gone but, never forgotten for a lot of country music fans!

Reply
14
James Akers
20h ago

From a Coal Mine in Kentucky at a time when you can't imagine how poor her family felt. She worried about all her children and their families after she was gone. That's Love ❤ We will miss you Honey.

Reply
6
Dolli
2d ago

Great planning! Combining new revenue & old royalties should keep the family comfortable for a long time.

Reply
9
RadarOnline

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.Despite his plea to delay the...
CELEBRITIES
