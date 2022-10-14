ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former Thunder center Derrick Favors waived by Rockets

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Former Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors will seek a new home to continue his career after he was waived by the Houston Rockets, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Favors was sent to the Rockets in the massive eight-player trade in late September. The 31-year-old was owed $10.2 million this season after picking up his player option during the offseason.

The move comes hours after former Thunder guard Theo Maledon, who was also part of the eight-player trade, signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Favors is entering his 13th season in the league and spent last season with the Thunder, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 39 games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

