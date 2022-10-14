Hoskins hit a three-run shot; Phillies wallop on Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for...

