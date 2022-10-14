Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s
Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo
– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Credits 'Gates Of The Demon World' For AEW Appearance
Over the past 38 years, Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, has made a huge impact in pro wrestling. Winning championships in Japan and the United States for companies such as NJPW, WCW, NWA, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, it's not an overstatement to call Muto a legend. With his illustrious career coming to a close early next year, Muto, 59,recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Muto, as The Great Muta, made a surprise one-off appearance at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Rampage" to reunite with former longtime rival-turned-ally Sting for the first time in 18 years.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE In Major Shake Up Of Big Shows In 2023
It looks like WWE will be making major changes to its event schedule in 2023 in terms of premium live events according to a new report. WWE has broken new ground internationally in recent years with their presentation of shows billed as on a par with WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the company returned with a huge stadium show in the UK for the first time in 30 years when Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. Now it looks like even more changes are afoot.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Slated To Be At Raw [SPOILER]
With a recent run of NXT stars making the step up to main roster appearances, another one looks set to be at Raw on Monday night. Roxanne Perez was the latest NXT star to make their main roster debut in WWE as she competed on SmackDown on the 14th of October. The 20-year-old was on the show ostensibly to find an opponent for her NXT rival Cora Jade but instead, she ended up teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Cancel 2023 Premium Live Event
It looks like WWE won’t be getting the new year off to a bang in the same way they did in 2022 with a new report stating they’ve cancelled a premium live event. 2022 saw WWE introduce the wrestling world to a brand new show as they presented Day 1 on New Year’s Day live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That event will best be remembered for the cancelled main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Reigns forced to pull out due to COVID.
tjrwrestling.net
The Kingdom Debut On AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite. Composed of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanelis Bennet, The Kingdom made their debut on AEW during last Friday night’s Rampage, starting a feud with FTR in the process. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Recalls WWE NXT Changes In 2021: “It Was Abrupt”
There was a big change to the WWE NXT brand in September 2021 and Shawn Michaels has shared how he felt about it at the time. As the WWE Vice President of Talent Development, legendary wrestler Shawn Michaels is in the role of coach, teacher and mentor to WWE’s NXT roster along with those that haven’t debuted on television yet. It is up to Michaels and his team to teach them about pro wrestling, help them improve and watch them grow as television performers.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Addresses Bray Wyatt Being Compared To The Undertaker
Jim Cornette has hit out at people comparing The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt, explaining that there’s a difference between The Deadman’s supernatural shenanigans and Wyatt’s “puppet show”. Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th, making his way through...
tjrwrestling.net
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson could still appear at Wrestle Kingdom despite signing with WWE
AEW is known for working closely with NJPW (hence, Forbidden Door this summer). WWE? Not as much. But that might be changing ever so slightly, as two recent WWE returnees may not be completely finished working for Japan’s top promotion. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on a WWE program for the first time in more than two years on the most recent episode of Raw, backing AJ Styles in his ongoing battle against The Judgment Day. The duo had most recently worked in Impact Wrestling, along with making some appearances in NJPW. The Good Brothers are finished with Impact but might...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Moves Omos & MVP To Smackdown
There has been a WWE roster move with Omos & MVP changing brands following their recent appearance on Smackdown. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that Omos & MVP will be appearing on Smackdown regularly going forward. It is expected that Braun Strowman vs. Omos will be added to the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th.
tjrwrestling.net
Why Talks Fell Through Between Bray Wyatt And Other Promotions
It has been revealed in a new report why talks between Bray Wyatt and multiple professional wrestling promotions broke down before he ultimately returned to WWE. Last Saturday, Wyatt made his comeback to the company at their Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, after the promotion sent fans into a “White Rabbit” mystery for weeks. Before “The Fiend” made his return, several promotions reportedly made contact with and sent feelers to Bray Wyatt after the Vince McMahon regime released him to due to claimed budget cuts. According to Sports Illustrated, the promos of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA all attempted to bring Wyatt in, but no contracts ever came close to being signed.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Discusses Possibility Of Return To WWE
Ric Flair has opened up on what his reaction would be if he was given a path back to WWE. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair’s last run with WWE finished in August 2021. Having been involved in the storyline between Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair, everything came to an abrupt end when Evans announced that she was pregnant and would be taking time away from the squared circle as a result.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Responds To Finn Balor
AEW star and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has responded to the recent praise sent his way by WWE Superstar, Finn Balor. Finn Balor has been making it his business to make the life of a WWE Hall of Famer very difficult in recent months as he and the rest of Judgment Day do battle with Edge. The Irish star recently defeated Edge in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules as The Rated R Superstar uttered those words in an attempt to stop Rhea Ripley from nailing his wife Beth Phoenix with a one-woman con-chair-to. Despite Edge quitting and losing the match, Ripley delivered the vicious move regardless.
