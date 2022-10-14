ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

By REBECCA BOONE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0d5p_0iZhMtJi00

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.

The 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during during a Russian attack in Luhansk.

A former U.S. Army infantryman, Partridge felt "spiritually called" to volunteer with the Ukranian military as they defend the country from invading Russian forces, his sister Jenny Corry said. He flew to Poland on a one-way ticket in April, his rucksack packed with body armor, a helmet and other tactical gear.

“Made it to the embassy, getting on a bus for the border,” Partridge wrote on his Facebook page on April 27. “From this point on I will not likely be giving locations or actions for opsec reasons. I will let you all know I’m alive.”

Partridge joined a military unit that included several volunteers from other countries, Corry said, the men mostly relying on interpreters to communicate. Partridge and his fellow soldiers were in Severodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk region, when he was hit in the head with shrapnel during an attack by Russian fighting vehicles, Corry said.

The unit had no stretchers and was still under attack, Corry said, but Partridge's fellow soldiers carried him out on a blanket and loaded him and other injured colleagues into a drab-painted pickup truck to rush them to safety.

“I have a picture of the truck,” Corry said in a phone interview Friday. The photo shows a drab-painted pickup with shredded rubber hanging off the wheel hubs. All but one of the tires were destroyed in the grim rush to safety.

“As a family, we really like that picture of the vehicle — it speaks to the bravery of how they tried to save their men, and the way they pushed that vehicle to its last leg just to get to the hospital,” she said. “It speaks volumes.”

Partridge leaves behind five young children. Corry deflected questions about the children and some other parts of Partridge's life, saying the family had jointly agreed to focus on his military service out of respect to those “who are still living and still affected by his personal life.”

“We want to just focus on the good that he did and don't want to mention any personal things,” Corry said in a phone interview Friday.

Military service has been a large part of Partridge's life. He was the youngest of five kids, and his father was a member of the U.S. Air Force. As a child, Partridge liked to dress up in his dad's oversized camouflage uniform and play “army guy” in the dirt, Corry said.

By the time he'd graduated high school, Partridge had grown into a gregarious man with a booming voice and a joking personality, she said.

“When he showed up, you knew he was there. He had a bigger personality,” she said. “If somebody was sad, he was going to make sure he cheered them up. He liked to spend quality time with people.”

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2006 and served in Baghdad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009 before leaving the military in 2012.

He didn't talk a lot about his experiences in Iraq, but she knew some of it weighed heavily on him throughout his life.

“He was a Humvee driver, and when he was training they told him that as the driver if he tried to save himself his men would likely be killed, but if he saved his men then he would most likely be killed,” Corry said her brother told her. “That was something that sat deeply with him.”

Still, it was the battlefield where Partridge thrived. Corry believed the adrenaline, the sense of purpose and the heightened feeling of service is what drew him in.

“It was almost as if he could tell he had a greater purpose to fulfill,” she said. “Sometimes it was harder for him to mesh in the civilian world."

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Partridge felt a need to help the Ukranians. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and believed that he was being spiritually called to join the fight, she said.

“He believed it with every fiber of his being, and he wanted to honor his God," she said.

He stayed with Corry for a time before he made the trip to Ukraine. After she left, she found his camouflage baseball cap had been left in her laundry room. It was strange, she said, because he was very neat and organized, and never left things lying around.

“I just kind of set it to the side, and it sat there for a while,” she said, pausing for a shaky breath. “And the day I decided to pick it up and wear it because I wanted to feel close to him is the day that he died.”

Partridge's family knew he might not come home. A few encouraged him to think on his decision a little longer, but Partridge was intent on serving, she said.

“We're sad, but because of the circumstances it was already a thought that he could pass away. It wasn't like we were blindsided,” Corry said. “In a way, it was something that we had to understand when he went over there.”

Partridge was in a coma and on life support for eight days before he died. Family members had a chance to say goodbye, long-distance, before he passed, she said.

The family is raising money to try to bring Partridge's remains back home to be buried in Blackfoot, Idaho. They also hope to raise money to replace the truck his unit used to bring Partridge to the hospital, and to purchase other vital supplies for his unit, she said.

“We just want to do something to pay the men back,” Corry said.

At least four other U.S. citizens have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, based on reports from their families and the U.S. State Department. The Ukrainian government has recruited people with military experience to join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine

A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Putin should be worried about Ukraine capturing one of Russia's new T-90M tanks

Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Aussie boots on the ground in Ukraine: Australian considers sending personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers - as Putin bombards Kyiv and major cities with missiles

Aussie soldiers could soon be on the ground to train Ukrainian personnel fighting Russia, the defence minister has revealed. Richard Marles said the federal government is actively considering sending Australian Defence Force members with combat experience to the war-torn country to help whip Ukraine forces into shape as Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion continues.
WORLD
Kearney Hub

A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine

BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
MILITARY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine

Russia experienced a number of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, but none of them were as humiliating as an explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge, also known as Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, early Saturday morning. During his Saturday broadcast on Solovyov Live, Russian state TV host...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday

A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian military plane crashes as ‘kamikaze’ drone strike in Kyiv kills four

A Russian military plane has crashed into an apartment block in a Russian port town on the Sea of Azov as it suffered from engine failure, the Russian military announced. It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces targeted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with so-called kamikaze drones, with four people allegedly killed and 19 rescued from a residential building in the capital.Ukraine’s air force claimed to have shot down roughly 85 per cent of the drones launched in the overnight bombardment by Russia.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Russia is enlisting hundreds of thousands of men to fight against Ukraine, but public support for Putin is falling

Even as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine, its military appears to be suffering setbacks – from mounting casualties to dwindling military supplies. The Group of Seven countries – the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – convened an emergency meeting on Oct. 11, 2022 and condemned Russia’s recent missile strikes on Ukraine. The latest onslaught began on Oct. 9, 2022, targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and multiple cities. That may indicate a more brutal phase of the nearly eight-month-long military adventure. But even before those attacks rained down on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his insufficient...
MILITARY
BBC

General Sergei Surovikin: Who is Putin's hard-line new commander in Ukraine?

General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed General Armageddon, is President Vladimir Putin's new tactic in the war against Ukraine. His appointment was announced hours after the attack on the Crimea bridge. And the new leader's first day at work saw Ukraine hit by a huge wave of Russian missiles - one of the widest series of strikes witnessed for months.
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy