An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. On October 13, 2022, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.

PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO