ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Ja Morant Is Set To Be In The MVP Conversation This Season: "There's Nothing He Can't Do."

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FC9E_0iZhMWD700

Kendrick Perkins reveals his expectations for Ja Morant this season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the Western Conference, the Warriors, Clippers, and Suns are the teams expected to be the most competitive throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continue to be overlooked and underrated as a threat in the West.

With Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies have a solid group of youngsters that can make some real noise in the West this year. Of course, though, their success will ultimately depend on the play of Ja Morant, who has emerged as their franchise player.

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Big Expectations For Ja Morant Ahead Of The 2022-23 Season

Last season, Morant had a breakout performance with averages of 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game on 49.3% shooting. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated by the Warriors.

It was an undoubtedly great run for Ja, and Big Perk expects even more from him in the upcoming season.

"When you talking about Ja Morant, listen, this shouldn't surprise us. We should know this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation, if not winning MVPs in the near future. Right now, there's nothing he can't do. When you talk about being a floor general, he can do that. When you talk about scoring with the best of them, he proved that he can do that. The thing that I love the most about Ja Morant is his tenacity on the defensive side of things. Also, the swag that he brings to the court. When you have a guy like this, a leader, and you're on a roll, and when you're getting off the bus, you're walking with a certain type of swag because you know that number 12 is gonna bring the same dog mentality night in and night out. I haven't been talking about him a lot throughout the offseason cause I don't feel the need to. I told the world about him last year and the bar is still high for the number 12. The skill set of a Kyrie Irving with the athleticism of Russell Westbrook and the court vision of Rajon Rondo."

Of course, only time will tell where Ja finishes on the MVP leaderboard. We know he has the talent and the mindset to get it done, all he needs to do is free himself from all of the distractions and play the best basketball of his life.

So far, Morant looks to be off to a pretty good start.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Pistons will reportedly waive 4-time All-Star

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker as part of a trade during the NBA Draft, but the veteran point guard is not going to play in a regular-season game for the team. Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Detroit landed Walker...
DETROIT, MI
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Cavaliers Waive Five Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
CLEVELAND, OH
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
845
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy