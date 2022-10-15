What Was ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Robbie Coltrane , best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, has died. He was 72 years old. Here’s a look at Coltrane’s net worth , life, and career.

Robbie Coltrane’s early life

Coltrane was born in Rutherglen, Scotland, on March 30, 1950. His birth name was Anthony Robert McMillan, but he began using the last name Coltrane in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane. His early career began in the theater and comedy. One of his first theater roles was in John Byrne’s The Slab Boys .

Robbie Coltrane wanted to be in a movie that ‘whole generations of kids’ would see

Coltrane first heard about the Harry Potter book series through word of mouth. Someone asked him if he had read any of the Harry Potter books to his children, and he said he had not seen any of the books. However, when he read his first Harry Potter book, he was amazed.

“I got one [ Harry Potter book] and read it and I thought, ‘This is just dynamite; this is wonderful.’” Coltrane told Watch Gino TV .

Coltrane was thrilled to be part of a classic movie that audiences would see for years. “I’ve often thought when I’m watching things like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins with my kids, I just think, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to be in a film like that? And whole generations of kids would see it,’” he added. “And now it has happened.”

Robbie Coltrane’s net worth

At the time of his death, Coltrane had an estimated net worth of $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth . In addition to his acting work, Coltrane had credits as a producer and writer.

Coltrane’s first production project was the 2003 TV movie The Planman . In 2020, he was an executive producer for an episode of the television series Urban Myths . Some of Coltrane’s writing credits include A Kick Up the Eighties , The Robbie Coltrane Special , and The Comic Strip Presents .

Robbie Coltrane’s movies and TV shows

One of Coltrane’s early acting roles was in a 1979 episode of Play for Today titled “Waterloo Sunset.” The following year, he appeared in the movies Death Watch and Flash Gordon .

From 1993 to 2006, Coltrane played Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the British TV series Cracker . Besides the Harry Potter franchise, some of his other acting roles include appearances in GoldenEye , Ocean’s Twelve , Mona Lisa , The World Is Not Enough , and Van Helsing . Coltrane’s final performance was in the TV series Urban Myths .

