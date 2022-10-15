ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WJCL

Crash on I-95 in Chatham County leaves two people seriously hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A crash on Interstate 95 near Port Wentworth on Sunday left two people seriously hurt. According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile maker 109. GSP said a motorcyclist...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m. A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan. The […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
PORT ROYAL, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
abcnews4.com

New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

State of the Port address to be held on Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, President & CEO of South Carolina Ports Barbara Melvin, will be delivering the annual State of the Port address. This year's event will be at Charleston Marriot and will be hosted by the Proper Club of Charleston. Remarks are expected to start at 12:30.
CHARLESTON, SC

