Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Crash on I-95 in Chatham County leaves two people seriously hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A crash on Interstate 95 near Port Wentworth on Sunday left two people seriously hurt. According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile maker 109. GSP said a motorcyclist...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were injured Friday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County. First responders said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 63. An adult female was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to […]
SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m. A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan. The […]
abcnews4.com
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
live5news.com
I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
SCHP: Driver crashed into guard rail then struck by I-26 traffic Friday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating after one person was killed Friday night in a crash along I-26. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26 around 10:50 p.m. Friday. A Toyota was traveling east on I-26 when the driver veered off the right side of […]
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
abcnews4.com
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
live5news.com
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Charleston Co. with stolen vehicle
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, receiving stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
live5news.com
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 39-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Dorchester County. A 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The victim, identified as Daniel Paul Hanf of North […]
abcnews4.com
New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on College Park Road, troopers say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday evening in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the driver of a 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling east on College Park Road when they were struck by a Ford pickup truck […]
abcnews4.com
State of the Port address to be held on Monday afternoon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, President & CEO of South Carolina Ports Barbara Melvin, will be delivering the annual State of the Port address. This year's event will be at Charleston Marriot and will be hosted by the Proper Club of Charleston. Remarks are expected to start at 12:30.
Comments / 0