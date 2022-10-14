Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Cold case: Kentucky man charged with rape and murder in 1994 death of Gary woman
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky man was arrested for the June 1994 rape and murder of a Gary woman, according to the FBI. The case had gone cold until 2020 when investigators took another look. In late September, prosecutors charged 60-year-old Gerald Smith with the rape and murder...
WISH-TV
Lawrence man charged with armed robbery of Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence man was formally charged Tuesday on multiple criminal counts in connection to the robbery of a Fishers bank on a week ago. Quinn Kellam, 20, was charged in Hamilton Circuit Court with a count of armed robbery, five counts of criminal confinement, five counts of intimidation, and a count of theft.
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
WISH-TV
Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
WISH-TV
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder in 2020 downtown riots found guilty of reckless homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who turned himself into a sheriff’s reserve deputy after a fatal shooting during the 2020 riots in downtown Indianapolis was found guilty Monday of reckless homicide, according to online court records. Marion County prosecutors had pursued a murder charge against Tyler Newby, but...
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
WISH-TV
Hancock County sheriff: Man on scooter died after being rear-ended by SUV
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a collision between a scooter and an SUV in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near county roads 400 West and 300 North. That’s an area with warehouses and industries about a half-mile north of the I-70 overpass for 400 West near Mount Comfort.
WNDU
Police identify shooting victim in Elkhart
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
WISH-TV
1 person dies in crash with semi hauling liquid asphalt on I-69 in Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person died Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-69 in Monroe County. Just after 6 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash near the exit for State Road 37 that involved a car and a semitruck hauling liquid asphalt.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
WISH-TV
Dismissal of FedEx mass shooting lawsuit disappoints Sikh community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A representative of the Indianapolis Sikh community expressed disappointment Tuesday, a day after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by the families of five of the the eight people who died in last year’s shooting at the FedEx Ground facility. At least four...
Indiana teacher charged after admitting to having 'kill list' of students, staff
A 25-year-old Griffith, Indiana teacher was arrested last week after telling one of her students that she had made a “kill list” with students she taught, according to ABC News.
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a homicide that happened Friday on the city’s east side. Police arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter. Investigators say they received a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. Friday on the...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
95.3 MNC
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
Comments / 0