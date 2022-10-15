Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?
The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
MLB Division Series top plays: Phillies lead Braves; Guardians top Yankees
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees in a hard-fought Game 2 of the ALDS, which was postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather. The series is now tied 1-1 heading into Saturday. Elsewhere, the first of Friday's...
Philadelphia Phillies Rock Out To “Dicked Down In Dallas” While Celebrating NLDS Win Over Atlanta Braves
After 11 playoffless year, the Phillies secured the final Wild Card seed with just a few games left, then went on to beat the Cardinals in the Wild Card round last week and just tonight secured a berth in the NLCS against the winner of the Padres vs Dodgers series.
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
NBA Expanded Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
When Manny wore Phillies pinstripes: Revisiting Machado, Harper and Phils' game-changing decisions
In the winter of 2018-2019, all of Philadelphia was wondering who would sign with the Phillies: Bryce Harper or Manny Machado?
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 14:13. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 10:04. Min_Cook 53 run (Thielen pass from Cousins), 3:15. Mia_Gesicki 3 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 1:24. A_66,100. MinMia. First downs1123. Total Net...
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 Buf_FG Bass 39, 13:32. Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Elam 0 interception return to Buffalo 20; Allen 31 pass to Diggs; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 3, Kansas City 0. KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Drive: 7 plays,...
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. NO_Shaheed 44 run (Lutz kick), 13:39. NO_FG Lutz 35, 10:28. Cin_Burrow 19 run (McPherson kick), 5:44. NO_FG Lutz 30, :01. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz 37, 7:12. Cin_Chase 15 pass...
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55. Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55. TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38. A_67,307. TBPit. First downs2015. Total Net Yards304270. Rushes-yards26-7529-77 Passing229193. Punt Returns3-143-23 Kickoff Returns2-543-112 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int25-40-020-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-18 Punts5-46.05-44.2. Fumbles-Lost1-01-0 Penalties-Yards6-427-45 Time...
Video: Dodgers gave Juan Soto the easiest stolen base possible
The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Juan Soto the easiest stolen base he’s ever going to achieve in his career. The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday night in San Diego to win the series. They were down 3-0 entering the bottom of the 7th but rallied for all five of their runs to take the lead for good.
Phillies rout Braves to take 2-1 NLDS lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run home run, Bryce Harper added a homer, a double and three RBIs and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series on Friday. Game 4 will be played on Saturday afternoon.
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Car_D.Jackson 30 interception return (Pineiro kick), 1:58. LAR_Skowronek 17 run (Gay kick), :11. LAR_D.Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 8:15. A_71,482. CarLAR. First downs822. Total Net Yards203360. Rushes-yards21-9329-111 Passing110249. Punt Returns3-121-15 Kickoff Returns1-241-22 Interceptions Ret.1-301-0 Comp-Att-Int13-21-126-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-91-4 Punts7-51.7145-48.0. Fumbles-Lost0-00-0 Penalties-Yards3-307-49 Time of...
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 3:31. Bal_Andrews 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:54. NYG_Bellinger 8 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 6:01. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 1:43. A_78,019. BalNYG. First downs2318. Total Net Yards406238. Rushes-yards24-21131-83 Passing195155.
Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres: NLCS schedule, tickets, how to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Red October continues. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS. It's the first time the Phillies have reached the NLCS since 2010. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1Game 2: Phillies @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1Game 3: Padres @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1Game 4: Padres @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on FOXGame 5: Padres @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m....
