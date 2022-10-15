ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Johnny Quest
2d ago

Best source of information will come from within. Maybe Tim Keller should be utilizing his civilian help escorts or whatever they call them to record information from the homeless themselves. We need to help those who really need the help, but Albuquerque should NOT be helping the LAZY. There seems to be a large influx of young homeless people that are not from New Mexico. Need to weed out the outsiders and start helping out the homeless that are from here.

Heather
1d ago

That is probably one of the best ideas I've heard on how to handle the homeless population. The fact that the city thinks they are the only ones that can come up with a solution is ignorant and quite honestly the worst way to deal with the issue. Hopefully this lady and Peterson can work together and give the city some solutions because the city clearly can't figure it out.

Felicia Adkins
2d ago

she has a good idea cause u can't put them all in one class some need more help than others😊😊😊

