Starring Rianne van Rompaey and Adut Akech, the campaign depicts one glamorous autumn in New York. Michael Kors illustrates glamour and elegance à la the Big Apple in its Autumn 2022 collection campaign. The house enlisted the help of Rianne van Rompaey and Adut Akech to front the campaign. Together with Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the models hits the streets of New York to present the collection’s key looks. In one memorable image, Rompaey is seen crossing the street, sporting an ensemble of a faux fur jacket, high-slit dress, and high boots, completed with the Campbell satchel. Another image shows her in an all-pink night look, with a faux fur coat and a sparkly dress. Meanwhile, Akech charms in a yellow tailored suit and trousers for a day look—an ensemble reminiscent of New York’s iconic yellow taxi. For the night look, her ensemble comprises a white jumpsuit paired white faux fur coat.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO