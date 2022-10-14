Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Palace Gucci collaboration: Details, launch date, and where to shop
Palace Gucci collaboration: Details, launch date, and where to shop. Hot on the heels of the very successful Hacker Project with Balenciaga and another collaboration with adidas, Gucci has returned with yet another powerhouse partnership, this time with Palace Skateboards. The latter needs little introduction, but for the uninitiated, the...
prestigeonline.com
First Look: The Palace x Gucci Collection Arrives in Bangkok this Week
First Look: The Palace x Gucci Collection Arrives in Bangkok this Week. Be ready to fill your closet with these throwback-to-the-90s items, for the unique collab between Gucci and Palace is dropping in Bangkok this week. Iconic fashion house Gucci has partnered with Palace Skateboards for a collection that intersects...
prestigeonline.com
Shield your pout from UV rays with these juicy SPF lip balms
We all know how important SPF is for keeping sun-related risks at bay but are your lips shielded? After all, your lips’ skin is as delicate as your face’s skin. And you probably use lip balms every day, so why not grab one with UV protection? Here are our top picks for the best SPF lip balms.
prestigeonline.com
Michael Kors Unveiled its Autumn 2022 Campaign
Starring Rianne van Rompaey and Adut Akech, the campaign depicts one glamorous autumn in New York. Michael Kors illustrates glamour and elegance à la the Big Apple in its Autumn 2022 collection campaign. The house enlisted the help of Rianne van Rompaey and Adut Akech to front the campaign. Together with Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the models hits the streets of New York to present the collection’s key looks. In one memorable image, Rompaey is seen crossing the street, sporting an ensemble of a faux fur jacket, high-slit dress, and high boots, completed with the Campbell satchel. Another image shows her in an all-pink night look, with a faux fur coat and a sparkly dress. Meanwhile, Akech charms in a yellow tailored suit and trousers for a day look—an ensemble reminiscent of New York’s iconic yellow taxi. For the night look, her ensemble comprises a white jumpsuit paired white faux fur coat.
Comments / 0