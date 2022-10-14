Read full article on original website
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
BOCA RATON, FLA. — Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each...
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and...
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, CALIF. — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor Kevin...
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
Dog poisoned by meth during walk, Calif. owner says
SAN JOSE, CALIF. — What started out as a simple walk for a California man and his dog ended at the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old-husky, was poisoned by drugs during the walk. His owner, David Espinal, said Loki tore up and down the street for 10 to 15 minutes. The dog was acting so erratically that Espinal took him to the vet.
North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog
RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
