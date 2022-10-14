Read full article on original website
Cardiovascular disease risks the same in both sexes
For men and women, the risk factors for cardiovascular disease are largely the same, an extensive global study involving University of Gothenburg researchers shows. The study, now published in The Lancet, includes participants in both high-income and medium- and low-income countries. Cardiovascular disease is more widespread in the latter. The data were taken from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) Study.
Novel PET imaging agent detects earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease
A new highly selective PET imaging agent can detect the presence of overexpressed monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) in cognitively unimpaired individuals with high beta amyloid (Ab) -- one of the earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease -- according to research published in the October issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. The radiotracer, 18F-SMBT-1, allows for a better understanding of the role of inflammation in Alzheimer's disease, which can enable more accurate staging and prognosis at earlier stages.
Researchers identify a gene as a potential target in treatment-resistant brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme
Research led by doctors and scientists at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UCLA Jane & Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience & Human Behavior have identified a gene that may provide a therapeutic target for the deadly, treatment-resistant brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The gene, P300, enables GBM cells...
Metabolism, not genes, may offer more insight into risk of some diseases
Our ancestry can be detected not only in our genes, but also in our metabolism, a new Yale-led study has found. In an analysis of the metabolic profiles of healthy American babies, researchers found surprising differences among ethnic groups which may help make screening for inherited metabolic disorders, cystic fibrosis, or hypothyroidism much more accurate than traditional genetic disease screens.
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today
An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic has identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died, and how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time. Researchers from McMaster University, the...
Gene signature points to prognosis in kidney cancer
Among patients with kidney cancer, the activity of four specific genes in the cancer cells seems to be able to predict the risk of the tumour spreading and the patient's chances of survival. This is shown by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a preclinical study published in Nature Communications.
Engineers record neurons to pinpoint synaptic links
It's a mystery how human thoughts and dreams emerge from electrical pulses in the brain's estimated 100 trillion synapses, and Rice University neuroengineer Chong Xie dreams of changing that by creating a system that can record all the electrical activity in a living brain. In a recently published study in...
New machine-learning technique for classifying key immune cells has implications for a suite of diseases
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have developed a new, machine learning-based technique to accurately classify the state of macrophages, which are key immune cells. Classifying macrophages is important because they can modify their behaviour and act as pro- or anti-inflammatory agents in the immune response. As a result, the work has a suite of implications for research and has the potential to one day make major societal impact.
New research paves way for innovative theory of cognitive processing
A team of scientists from the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network in Toronto, and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, has developed the first computer model predicting the role of cortical glial cells in cognition. The paper was published today in the journal Proceedings of the...
Corrupt endothelial cells protect blood cancer cells from chemotherapy
Endothelial cells -- the cells that line blood vessels -- grown alongside leukemia cells become corrupted and rescue the cancer cells from many chemotherapy drugs, a study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators found. A growing body of evidence suggests that genetic mutations are not enough to cause cancer; tumor cells...
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
Environmental chemicals increase risk of inflammatory bowel disease
Using multiple research platforms, including a machine learning approach, investigators have identified environmental factors that promote gastrointestinal inflammation. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, leverages multiple research platforms to systematically identify environmental chemical agents that influence gastrointestinal inflammation. Their findings, published in Nature, identify a common herbicide, propyzamide, that may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine.
Microbial origins of Type 1 diabetes
Almost a decade ago, UO graduate student Jennifer Hampton Hill made a fortuitous find: A protein made by gut bacteria that triggered insulin-producing cells to replicate. The protein was an important clue to the biological basis for Type 1 diabetes, an auto-immune disease in which the pancreas can't make insulin.
No heart damage despite hypertension
Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association. For decades, scientists in Berlin have been researching a strange hereditary condition that results in half the members of certain families having unusually short fingers and extremely high blood pressure. If left untreated, the affected patients usually die of a stroke at the age of 50 years. Researchers at the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) in Berlin identified the cause of the disease back in 2015 and were able to prove their hypothesis five years later using animal models: a mutation in the phosphodiesterase 3A gene (PDE3A) causes its encoded enzyme to become overactive, affecting bone growth and causing blood vessel hyperplasia -- resulting in elevated blood pressure.
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
Sleep as a new 8th measure of cardiovascular health
Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health evaluated an expanded measure of cardiovascular health (CVH) that includes sleep as an eighth metric, in relation to cardiovascular disease risk. This represents the first examination of adding sleep to the American Heart Association's original Life's Simple 7 (LS7) metrics as a novel eighth metric of CVH. The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
Molecular structure of one of the most important receptors in the immune system unraveled
The surface of B cells is covered with antigen receptors with which they recognize invading pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. When a B cell receptor binds to an antigen, that is, to a foreign structure, the B cell is activated and triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies are essential for our survival and protect us against severe diseases from infections with pathogens such as COVID-19. Vaccinations have a protective effect as they activate antigen receptors, thereby triggering an immune response. An international team of researchers from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS of the University of Freiburg and Harvard Medical School, USA, has now published the exact molecular structure of an IgM-type B cell receptor. Their findings indicate that the receptor on the surface of the B cell interacts with further receptors, thus controlling its signal transduction. The study was published in the journal Nature.
Can obesity and stress influence appetite? New study shows it's all in your head
In a series of experiments using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure brain activity across networks in the brain, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers looked at how stress might increase appetite in obese and lean adults. The researchers found that stress impacts the brain's responses to food, and that both lean and obese adults react to food cues in areas of the brain associated with reward and cognitive control.
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes' blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
