Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Explodes 200% in Just One Week As Crypto Market Volatility Returns
MDEX (MDX), which bills itself as a “composite DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem,” is trading at $0.18 at time of writing, up from $0.06 seven days ago. The 183rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is also up more than 44% in the past 24 hours alone. MDEX operates a...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
Shiba Inu Price: SHIB Retakes Its Market Cap Top Position with 16% Surge
Chainlink Down by 5% as Altcoins Collectively See Massive Decline
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays
The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Ethereum may finally have some good news for investors, however ETH may not
Ethereum [ETH], which was the second-largest proof-of-work network, switched to proof of stake due to the Ethereum merge. This led to ETH 2.0, a proof-of-stake network, where stakers took the place of miners to validate network transactions. ___________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-23 ____________________________________________________________________________________
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
When Will Bitcoin Start Moving Towards $100k?
Since my last post, Bitcoin has dropped by 10%, but the bigger picture shows very little difference in where the price is in relation to major levels of support and resistance. Below is the weekly timeframe. We are now in the fifth month of the price of bitcoin:. Trading below...
Japanese Yen Plunges to 32-Year Low Against US Dollar — Another Intervention by Authorities Expected – Economics Bitcoin News
The Japanese yen’s exchange rate versus the U.S. dollar recently plunged to its lowest rate in 32 years — 147.66 JPY per dollar. The yen’s latest fall comes less than a month after its slip in September prompted authorities to enter foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998.
Cardano: Here's How Far ADA Has Moved with Glance at Top 15 Cryptos in 2017
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 584% as Millions of SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets
Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
