ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Price: SHIB Retakes Its Market Cap Top Position with 16% Surge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Chainlink Down by 5% as Altcoins Collectively See Massive Decline

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Forming ‘Nasty’ Bearish Pattern That Could Trigger Breakdown to Levels Last Seen in Q2 2020: Trader Tone Vays

The veteran crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market collapse warns that BTC is setting up for another epic crash. In a new strategy session, trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is forming a descending triangle, a pattern that BTC also printed during the height of the 2018 bear market when the king crypto nosedived from $6,000 to around $3,000.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum may finally have some good news for investors, however ETH may not

Ethereum [ETH], which was the second-largest proof-of-work network, switched to proof of stake due to the Ethereum merge. This led to ETH 2.0, a proof-of-stake network, where stakers took the place of miners to validate network transactions. ___________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-23 ____________________________________________________________________________________
MARKETS
Benzinga

When Will Bitcoin Start Moving Towards $100k?

Since my last post, Bitcoin has dropped by 10%, but the bigger picture shows very little difference in where the price is in relation to major levels of support and resistance. Below is the weekly timeframe. We are now in the fifth month of the price of bitcoin:. Trading below...
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano: Here's How Far ADA Has Moved with Glance at Top 15 Cryptos in 2017

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 584% as Millions of SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy