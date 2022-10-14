Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Businesses evacuated, neighborhood asked to shelter in place amid gas leak
GLENDALE, AZ — Businesses were evacuated, several blocks were closed, and a neighborhood was asked to shelter in place after a crash caused a gas leak Sunday night. Crews responded to the area of 43rd and Olive avenues after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe station. There...
gilbertsunnews.com
Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the U.S. 60 near Loop 303.
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday. Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
blackchronicle.com
Banner seeks OK for hospital campus at Scottsdale Airpark | News
A 300-bed hospital and medical heart may develop into a actuality at the northeast nook of Hayden Road and the Loop 101. Banner Health has submitted a zoning software with town to construct the campus on 48 acres of land within the Scottsdale Airpark. The mission can be inbuilt three...
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
theprescotttimes.com
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport
At approximately 9:05 on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single-engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway. Prescott...
citysuntimes.com
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory in the Phoenix area
Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Oct. 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes, especially for travel to or from the Tucson or Casa Grande areas on Interstate 10. Weather permitting,...
AZFamily
British flight crew volunteers to walk dogs at MCSO’s MASH shelter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers are the core of so many non-profits. And when some of the volunteers come from across the pond to help out the MASH Unit here in the Valley, that’s Something Good!. MASH stands for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Safe Haven. The unit...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: Scarizona Scaregrounds is back in Mesa this spooky season
Local Halloween tradition Scarizona Scaregrounds is ready to welcome thrill seekers from across the Valley for its 2022 season. Officially opening on Oct. 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The annual event is a favorite among Valley thrill seekers.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
East Valley Tribune
City, residents opposing county housing project
Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
ABC 15 News
Two injured in single-vehicle wrong-way crash along US 60 near Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a wrong-way crash in the West Valley overnight. The crash occurred late Saturday night along US 60 near Loop 303 in Surprise. DPS says a single vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck a guardrail near 163rd...
fox10phoenix.com
Clean up continues in hard-hit Queen Creek following severe storm
The sound of thunder is replaced by chainsaws in the east Valley after a destructive storm rolled through, especially in hard-hit Queen Creek. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
