Here’s how much Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have raised in the race for Texas governor

Gubernatorial candidates offer Nebraskans a choice
In a few short weeks, Nebraska voters will choose the successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down at the end of his current term because of term limitations. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nebraskans will have three candidates on the ballot, each of whom offers significantly different stances from their opponents on a wide variety of issues facing voters.
Political notebook: With voucher fight again looming, McCall touts new open transfer law
School choice: Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who refused to bring a controversial school voucher bill to the floor last year, may have signaled continued opposition this week by talking up the effects of the state’s new open transfer laws. “Oklahoma’s open transfer law is what...
OLS officers apprehend over 700 people in one night, catch a man wanted by Interpol
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star are continuing to thwart criminal activity at the southern border, making record numbers of apprehensions including human smugglers. On one night, for example, Texas National Guard soldiers assisted with apprehending a group of 717 people who...
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
Elections chief: No, you can't challenge another voter's eligibility at polls
ATLANTA — A state elections office bulletin sent out this week further inflamed charges of voter suppression and showcased some of the confusion surrounding Georgia’s voter challenge rules that state that any person can question the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Turns out you can’t lodge...
Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal
Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
WaWa plans to expand into southern, coastal Georgia
In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets, including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to southern and coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
Nevada has 6 districts with slow internet - here are the 6 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nevada using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
USDA leadership visits cotton producers
ATHENS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
Climatologist deals with historic severe weather
DES MOINES — One element of Justin Glisan’s job as state climatologist is to help state government officials and Iowans be prepared for severe weather events. But very little could have prepared Glisan for all that has transpired during his first four years. When Glisan was hired to...
Nebraska September tax receipts $110 million over projections
Nebraska’s net tax collections were up nearly 18% from what was expected for September, according to a Nebraska Department of Revenue report released on Friday. The net revenue receipts for the state were $110 million more than the projected figures for September, continuing a trend of higher-than-predicted figures for the fiscal year that began in July, the report shows.
Delaware funding new school safety measures
(The Center Square) – Bolstering school security is part of a new initiative in Delaware. The state’s Emergency Management Agency announced Monday morning that nearly $1 million will be invested the Comprehensive School Safety Program to create maps of schools in the state’s 19 school districts and charter schools. The maps will be made available to law enforcement and first responders who respond to emergencies at school facilities.
During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving
BATON ROUGE, La. - October 16-22, 2022 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car
Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
OMAHA -- Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned through nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area —...
