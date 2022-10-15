Read full article on original website
Kwasi Kwarteng: how ex-chancellor’s fate was sealed by IMF orthodoxy he fought against
Former occupant of No 11 Downing Street finally sacked after financial institution chief’s remarks in Washington
Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF on terms of its programme -finance minister
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Egypt has finalised a staff-level agreement with the international monetary fund (IMF) on the components of its programme, and will issue an announcement 'very soon', the country's finance minister said in a statement on Sunday.
G20 struggles for harmony again, as US-Saudi spat emerges
The G20 closed talks in Washington on Thursday without issuing a joint communique, as a growing US-Saudi feud created new tensions in a group already divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the G20 failed to issue a joint communique at the end of its meeting, as in its last two gatherings.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
The Jewish Press
Former US Ambassador David Friedman Baffled by Israel-Lebanon Deal on Gas Fields
David Friedman, the former US ambassador to Israel, expressed bewilderment over the pending proposal for an agreement on a maritime line between Israel and Lebanon, saying that it appears to entail significant Israeli concessions. The common Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary is not agreed upon between the two countries. The issue has...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
These are 4 key points from Xi's speech at the Chinese Communist Party congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off the twice-a-decade summit with remarks that touched on COVID, Taiwan, economic policy and more. It is widely expected his rule will be extended beyond two terms.
US deploying delegation to Haiti amid security and humanitarian crises
The Biden administration dispatched a high-level delegation to Port-au-Prince Wednesday following the Haitian prime minister's and UN secretary-general's requests for assistance to address the nation's humanitarian and security crises.
The Jewish Press
Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel
The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Fury as China's iron boot crushes dissent in Britain: Hong Kong democracy protester at Beijing consulate is violently dragged to the ground and beaten by 'regime thugs' as Tory hawk Iain Duncan Smith urges the UK to investigate attack
MPs have called on the Government to ‘urgently investigate’ after a protester was apparently beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate yesterday. Police have launched a probe after what appeared to be a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstration in Manchester. Video footage shows a protester being dragged inside...
U.K.・
From shining shoes in Africa to a seat in Italy's parliament
ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines.
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
Factbox-China's 20th Communist Party Congress: who could be in Xi's new team?
BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping is widely expected to clinch a third five-year leadership at the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party, a mandate that would secure his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.
Top Israeli ministers want Lebanon deal approved "urgently"
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Israeli ministers agreed on Wednesday that a U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon should be green-lit speedily, a government statement said after their meeting, without specifying if there would be a parliamentary review.
France 24
Thousands of Tunisian protesters demand President Saied removal after 'coup'
Thousands of Tunisians demonstrated Saturday in the capital Tunis, denouncing a power grab by President Kais Saied and demanding accountability for the country's long-running economic crisis, AFP correspondents said. Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July last year and later pushed through a constitution enshrining his one-man rule, in...
Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April
BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch. Scholz’s office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet.
