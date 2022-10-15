ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AFP

G20 struggles for harmony again, as US-Saudi spat emerges

The G20 closed talks in Washington on Thursday without issuing a joint communique, as a growing US-Saudi feud created new tensions in a group already divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the G20 failed to issue a joint communique at the end of its meeting, as in its last two gatherings.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel

The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Fury as China's iron boot crushes dissent in Britain: Hong Kong democracy protester at Beijing consulate is violently dragged to the ground and beaten by 'regime thugs' as Tory hawk Iain Duncan Smith urges the UK to investigate attack

MPs have called on the Government to ‘urgently investigate’ after a protester was apparently beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate yesterday. Police have launched a probe after what appeared to be a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstration in Manchester. Video footage shows a protester being dragged inside...
U.K.
France 24

Thousands of Tunisian protesters demand President Saied removal after 'coup'

Thousands of Tunisians demonstrated Saturday in the capital Tunis, denouncing a power grab by President Kais Saied and demanding accountability for the country's long-running economic crisis, AFP correspondents said. Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July last year and later pushed through a constitution enshrining his one-man rule, in...
PROTESTS
WGAU

Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch. Scholz’s office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

