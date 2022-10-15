Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Rodriguez completely wrong about New York Yankees, Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees had used Aaron Judge as a leadoff hitter 34 times in the regular season and are doing so again in the playoffs. Former Yankees All Star Alex Rodriguez is not a fan of the strategy. During the broadcast on Friday, he called the Yankees’ strategy “ridiculous”...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
FOX Sports
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The balk that helped the 1952 Bombers win a World Series
Through five games of the 1952 World Series, the Yankees were in a bit of trouble. While the two teams had gone back and forth in the first four games, the Dodgers had taken the fifth in what had to be frustrating fashion for the Yankees. The AL champs had lost a late lead and then lost in extra innings after not recording any sort of baserunner after the fifth inning.
Idaho8.com
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York’s $324 million man, Cole allowed two runs and struck out eight in beating the Guardians for the second time in six days. Bader homered for the third time in the best-of-five series, connecting in the second inning off Cal Quantrill. After blowing Game 3, the Yankees’ bullpen followed Cole with two scoreless innings. In Game 5 on Monday night, New York will start Game 2 loser Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Civale. The winner meets Houston in the ALCS.
Idaho8.com
Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. The Phillies got there by sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals. They then knocked off the World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. The Phillies won only 87 games this season. But it doesn’t matter now as they try to chase their first World Series championship since 2008.
Idaho8.com
NLCS-bound Padres find their identity, eliminate Dodgers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched. Fans put on their hoodies, pulled on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes. They’d suffered through too many seasons of watching mostly dreadful baseball and weren’t going to miss the chance to chant “Beat LA!” with gusto and boo Cody Bellinger one final time as the Padres stood on the cusp of eliminating their reviled rivals, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.
Idaho8.com
Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future
More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season ended with two dismal performances in Philadelphia. The Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the Division Series to a Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season. The Braves climbed back from a 10 1/2-game deficit to beat out the Mets for another NL East title. The future certainly looks bright with budding stars like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Hey, Aaron Judge: Yankees are dead without you ... and the clock is ticking | Klapisch
NEW YORK – If you accept the canon that Aaron Judge carried the Yankees all summer, then you must acknowledge the flip side: Without Judge, who’s disappeared in the Division Series, the Bombers have no clear advantage over the Guardians. Truth? The Yankees are in trouble this weekend...
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Idaho8.com
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9. The Seahawks jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. Both teams are 3-3. Walker took over as Seattle’s feature back because of Rashaad Penny’s season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals, who struggled all day to finish drives. Arizona fell to 2-4.
Idaho8.com
Saints offense stalls as New Orleans loses late lead
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans’ starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions Sunday. And that allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to take a late lead in a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night. Winston has not played in three games while recovering from back and ankle injuries.
Idaho8.com
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Zappe started his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones. He threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England. Belichick has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago the franchise with which Halas won all his games.
Idaho8.com
Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling it a “long” couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice this month. A hefty new contract from the defending NBA champions has given Poole something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner. The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension while Andrew Wiggins also received a new four-year deal.
NBA・
Idaho8.com
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble. The Ravens fell to 3-3 with their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants another surprising victory. New York is 5-1 under new coach Brian Daboll, exceeding its win total from last year.
Comments / 0