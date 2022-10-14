Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
mmanews.com
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
mmanews.com
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder feels sympathy for Helenius after knocking him out
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) had mixed emotions about stopping his old friend & sparring partner Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder landed a short right hand late in...
mmanews.com
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table
Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
'If he touches Silva he's going down': Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya backs YouTube star and underdog Jake Paul to knock out veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing bout
Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that there is only one winner. Speaking to Inside Fighting, De La Hoya said that he will be backing Paul to win the bout - which he thinks will be decided by a knockout.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 62 Results & Highlights: Grasso Outlasts Araujo
UFC Vegas 62 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo clash, while in the co-main, 40-fight veteran Cub Swanson faced Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.
mmanews.com
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Paro destroys Brock Jarvis in 1st round knockout
By Jack Tiernan: Unbeaten, highly ranked #1 WBO 140-lb contender Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) made easy work of the woefully overmatched fringe contender Brock Jarvis (20-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night, stopping him in the first round with a beautiful left hand to the head at the South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane, Australia.
mmanews.com
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon
UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds
MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
mmanews.com
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/10-10/15): Price Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for entertaining welterweight Niko Price and women’s flyweight prospect Natália Silva. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them,...
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Alexa Grasso Outpointing Viviane Araújo
UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso moved one step closer to a potential title shot with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62. Grasso and Araújo battled for five full rounds in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. The two flyweights looked to continue their recent winning streaks in each of their first career UFC headliners.
