Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weareiowa.com
'The Ray Way': Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden hosts origami-folding event as part of new event series
DES MOINES, Iowa — During his time in office, there's a lot that former Iowa Governor Robert D. Ray was known for. One of the most enduring parts of his legacy was his approach to welcoming Asian refugees to the Hawkeye State, and that's exactly what the Greater Des Moines Botanical garden wants to share with visitors.
weareiowa.com
2 Urbandale High School students arrested following reports of shot fired
URBANDALE, Iowa — Two teenagers were arrested in Urbandale after the sound of a gunshot was reported near Lions Park Tuesday afternoon, the Urbandale Police Department said in a press release. Urbandale Police received the report at around 12:20 p.m. Witnesses at the scene told officers that two individuals...
weareiowa.com
Marion County Sherriff's Office searching for missing person
Mahaska County officials told Marion County about the missing person on Sunday. The search, which began Sunday morning, is focused on Cordova Park.
weareiowa.com
ISU star Ashley Joens takes passion off the court as a student teacher
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University all-American basketball star Ashley Joens is a student of the game, but off the court she is a student-teacher in the Boone Community School District. Joens came back for her fifth year not only to lead an Iowa State team that was picked...
weareiowa.com
Iowa State reflects on Saturday loss to Texas
We got to continue to clean some little things up. But, man ... I couldn't be prouder of them," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.
weareiowa.com
Iowa State women's basketball team takes bond to the court
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women's basketball team is coming off of a successful season and is projected to have another one, landing at number 8 on the AP's preseason poll. In addition to having talented players, it's the bond those players have with their coach that's been...
weareiowa.com
Iowa State's Emily Ryan named to Lieberman Award watch list
Ryan broke the Cyclones' single season assist record a year ago with 249. She also averaged 13 points per game.
Comments / 0