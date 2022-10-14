ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, IA

2 Urbandale High School students arrested following reports of shot fired

URBANDALE, Iowa — Two teenagers were arrested in Urbandale after the sound of a gunshot was reported near Lions Park Tuesday afternoon, the Urbandale Police Department said in a press release. Urbandale Police received the report at around 12:20 p.m. Witnesses at the scene told officers that two individuals...
URBANDALE, IA
ISU star Ashley Joens takes passion off the court as a student teacher

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University all-American basketball star Ashley Joens is a student of the game, but off the court she is a student-teacher in the Boone Community School District. Joens came back for her fifth year not only to lead an Iowa State team that was picked...
AMES, IA
Iowa State women's basketball team takes bond to the court

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women's basketball team is coming off of a successful season and is projected to have another one, landing at number 8 on the AP's preseason poll. In addition to having talented players, it's the bond those players have with their coach that's been...
AMES, IA

